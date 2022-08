(Ocala, FL)--The two people wanted in connection with the discovery of a body in a shallow grave in Darke County last Saturday were captured Wednesday night. Dean Baker and Ashlee Fletcher were found at about 10:15 Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida. U.S. Marshals helped to locate Baker and Fletcher. They were developed as persons of interest in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming, whose body was found at a commercial farm outside of Union City. Baker and Fletcher are being held in a Florida jail pending extradition back to Ohio.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO