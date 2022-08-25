ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

How I got thousands of dollars in federal student loan payments refunded with 2 phone calls

By Kaitlyn Koterbski
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7aaV_0hV61lOz00

In the midst of President Joe Biden’s unprecedented student loan forgiveness announcement Wednesday , I noticed another form of relief on the federal student aid website : that I could get all of the payments I made on my federal loans during the coronavirus pandemic refunded.

Having paid nearly $3,000 during the pause—and being eligible for the president’s $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients —I jumped at the opportunity to get some of my money back. Even if I was skeptical that I would actually be able to get the refund.

The government’s website informed me that the refund wasn’t automatic. I had to contact my student loan servicer directly to request the relief.

That’s where things got a little complicated. In May 2022, I was informed that I was one of millions of borrowers whose student loan servicer was changing . When I heard the news that my payments would be refunded, I assumed I had to contact my original student loan servicer.

I logged on to my computer to review my payment dates and amounts with my old servicer. Shoot, I couldn’t log on—both my new and old loan servicer websites had crashed owing to high volumes of traffic as borrowers scrambled to find out more details on the president’s forgiveness plan.

Panicked, I logged in to my bank account to find the payment transactions I had made. Luckily, I could account for at least seven, but my bank account only shows transactions dating back 24 months to August 2020. The student loan payment pause started in March 2020 and was extended for one last time through December 2022.

I was missing six entire months’ proof of payments.

Oh well, I thought. Any refund is better than no refund. I jotted down the dates of payments, the confirmation numbers, the amounts, and whether they were made on business days or the weekend to try to determine what the posting date might have been. I was prepared for a lot of pushback from the servicer, because I honestly thought they would not want to pay out.

In spite of my skepticism, I called my old servicer anyway. After waiting on hold for nearly half an hour, a representative finally answered. “Your loans were transferred to a new servicer, we cannot access any of your payment information, I’m sorry,” said the representative.

But I was determined to get my refund, so I called my new servicer as a Hail Mary.

After waiting on hold for over an hour, I felt ready to give up. What was a couple thousand dollars anyway, I thought.

And that’s when the representative answered. Flustered, I read my spiel.

“My name is Kaitlyn Koterbski, my loan was transferred to you in May. I just waited on hold with my old servicer, who told me to call you. I am just wondering if I can get a refund? I have done all my research, and I have the confirmation codes and dates of payment. I think I have a good idea of when the payments posted, I just am missing six months of payments,” I said all in one breath.

“I just requested your refund,” she responded simply. Just like that, without any proof needed, I was told I would be getting the full amount of payments made during the pandemic refunded to me.

After two hours of researching and preparing, was it really that easy? I felt relief, like I’ve never felt before. Warm tears fell down my cheeks, and I could barely breathe, let alone express my full gratitude for what this act means to me.

I am a first-generation college graduate. I applied for the FAFSA on my own. I was a Pell Grant Recipient. I wasn’t someone who was used to receiving help, at least not without a fight.

But in just five minutes, I was told I would be getting a phone call from the servicer to update me when it sends the check in the mail. The money I worked so hard to earn as a full-time college student working 30-plus hours a week, sometimes even two or three jobs at a time, was coming back to me.

Thousands of dollars, back in my bank account. And that’s before the president’s Pell Grant forgiveness.

Needless to say, I’ll be watching the mail closely for that check.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Federal Student Aid#Federal Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Linus Business#College#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Augus
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
EDUCATION
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

201K+
Followers
8K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy