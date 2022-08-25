Read full article on original website
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs for Food, Fun and a Fiesta
Bites-N-Sips is back in September, giving residents a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Held on Friday, September 16, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event includes food trucks, cocktail stations, vendors, kid-friendly activities, and music. Admission and parking are free; however, the cost of...
Win Prizes Playing Trivia at Coral Springs Next Family Fun Night
Test your knowledge at this month’s Family Fun Night where trivia enthusiasts can win prizes. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding its Family Fun Night at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, 2501 Coral Springs Drive, View Map. This is a free event where participants have an opportunity...
This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch
Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
Miami Spice for Carnivores: Craving Steak? Here Are Five Restaurants Serving Beef Without Upcharges
It's almost difficult to believe, but Miami Spice 2022 is halfway done. The annual dining deal promotion that offers discounted brunch, lunch, and dinner ends September 30, 2022. The good news, however, is that you still have a month left to spice it up. Savvy diners can peruse the menus...
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?
A Blockbuster video"Blockbuster" by imjoshdotcom is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Florida is a stunning state. From the moment I arrived in Orlando a year ago, it has been non-stop wonderment at the culture and complete vibe difference from the rest of the country. I have seen things I couldn’t explain beyond shrugging and saying “Florida”, and honestly, it makes for an unforgettable experience. I say it a lot, but there is a reason Florida is a top tourist destination in not only the country, but the world. That is why when I find something as curious as a mundane store that could have a vicious poltergeist as a house guest, I chuckle, because it’s just so jarringly strange.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October
Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $33K Stolen in Home Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 17 – August 23, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos
Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
These Miami-Area Restaurants Have The Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban sandwich has been a staple in Florida cuisine for decades.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.
Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link
The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Green Cay Life Plan Village plans $250m senior living community in Florida
Green Cay Life Plan Village, a Florida not-for-profit corporation, has plans to develop a $250 million continuing care retirement community (CCRC) on a 15-acre site at Jog Road and Flavor Pict Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. Acquisition of the site sets the stage for a new generation luxury senior living...
