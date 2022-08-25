A Blockbuster video"Blockbuster" by imjoshdotcom is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Florida is a stunning state. From the moment I arrived in Orlando a year ago, it has been non-stop wonderment at the culture and complete vibe difference from the rest of the country. I have seen things I couldn’t explain beyond shrugging and saying “Florida”, and honestly, it makes for an unforgettable experience. I say it a lot, but there is a reason Florida is a top tourist destination in not only the country, but the world. That is why when I find something as curious as a mundane store that could have a vicious poltergeist as a house guest, I chuckle, because it’s just so jarringly strange.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO