OSSAA football roundup: Scores, stats, highlights from Week 0 in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma high school football season kicks off Thursday with Week 0, and The Oklahoman sports team will have you covered. Here's a look at the schedule and scores for the opening week:
Thursday’s Oklahoma high school football games
Class 6A
Putnam West 48, Western Heights 0
Class 3A
Muldrow 34, Roland 6
Class B
Central Marlow 34, Grandfield 6
Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, DC-Lamont 0
Midway 58, Cave Springs 22
Timberlake 28, Covington-Douglas 26
Thursday's game statistics
BIXBY 49, OWASSO 14
Bixby;;0;;14;;21;;14;;—;;49
Owasso;;0;;7;;0;;7;;—;;14
Owasso—Mason Willingham 1 run (Jake Adams kick)
Bixby—Jakeb Snyder 13 pass from Austin Havens (kick failed)
Bixby—Connor Kirby 85 run (Kirby run)
Bixby—Sam McCormick 20 INT return (Levi Hoffman kick)
Bixby—Jersey Robb 1 run (Hoffman kick)
Bixby—Kirby 20 run (Hoffman kick)
Owasso—Anthony Hillis 22 pass from Willingham (Ethan Shaw kick)
Bixby—Robb 6 run (Hoffman kick)
Bixby—McCormick 35 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)
Game in Figures
Bixby;;;;Owasso
14;;First downs;;13
37-222;;Rushing att.-yds.;;31-65
256;;Passing yards;;298
22-33-0;;Passing C-A-I;;23-40-0
5-3;;Fumbles no.-lost;;4-2
9-75;;Penalty no.-yds.;;7-55
1-0;;Team records;;0-1
Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games
Class 6A
Bentonville, Ark. 56, Broken Arrow 46
Bentonville, Ark. West 28, Tulsa Washington 7
Deer Creek 49, Edmond North 20
Del City 38, Choctaw 34
Guthrie 35, Ponca City 23
Jenks 13, Edmond Santa Fe 10
McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17
Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35
Muskogee 28, Enid 26
Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21
Southmoore 28, Putnam North 14
Stillwater 41, Greenwood, Ark. 27
Tulsa Union 57, Westmoore 10
Class 5A
Ardmore 33, Lawton Ike 20
Checotah 42, Tulsa East Central 9
Chickasha 20, El Reno 14
Coweta 44, Carl Albert 14
Elk City 36, Altus 7
Lawton Mac 43, John Marshall 18
McAlester 34, Broken Bow 24
Noble 12, Piedmont 6
Pensacola, Fla. Catholic 41, Pryor 0
Poteau 24, Tulsa Kelley 6
Class 4A
Bethany 37, Jones 26
Bridge Creek 32, Lexington 0
Clinton 21, Kingfisher 6
Madill 43, Kingston 16
Miami 21, Dewey 0
Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0
Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14
Tulsa Central 20, Tulsa McLain 6
Tuttle 39, Cache 14
Class 3A
Canadian, Texas 39, Seminole 14
Hennessey 48, Mount St. Mary 27
Hugo 20, Dickson 6
Jay 46, Adair 14
Lincoln Christian 56, Holland Hall 7
Lone Grove 55, Anadarko 26
Pauls Valley 21, Lindsay 12
Perry 24, Mannford 13
Seq. Claremore 55, Inola 7
Class 2A
Casady 31, Community Christian 24
Gentry, Ark. 41, Westville 8
Gore 60, Wilburton 0
Hominy 57, Kellyville 29
Kansas 52, Hulbert 0
Marietta 21, Valliant 20
Okmulgee 20, Star Spencer 0
Oklahoma Christian 23, Chr. Heritage 13
Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7
Pocola 52, Heavener 35
Prague 21, Luther 14
Purcell 40, Alva 34
Quapaw 41, Salina 40
Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13
Washington 39, Vian 24
Wellington, Texas 8, Frederick 6
Class A
Crescent 7, Mooreland 0
Empire/Temple 8, Rush Springs 0
Fairview 49, Hobart 2
Hinton 46, Merritt 6
Ketchum 36, Canadian 0
Minco 31, Dibble 12
OKC Patriots 27, Elmore City 16
Sarcoxie, Mo. 30, Commerce 13
Sayre 49, Cordell 6
Sunray, Texas 32, Hooker 29
Tulsa NOAH 43, Morrison 0
Walters 34, Konawa 14
Watonga 50, Thomas 16
Class B
Barnsdall 60, Copan 14
Cherokee 56, Beaver 6
Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22
Cyril 36, Corn Bible 0
Drumright 40, Strother 12
Garber 38, Canton 28
Laverne 38, Waurika 30
Maud 52, Depew 6
Oaks 46, Gans 0
Okeene 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 14
Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0
Olive 40, Bowlegs 22
Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6
Shattuck 20, Pioneer 6
Turpin 46, Springfield, Colo. 0
Velma-Alma 54, Destiny Christian 14
Waynoka 48, Balko/Forgan 14
Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0
Class C
Coyle 62, Fox 6
Maysville 50, Bray-Doyle 0
Watts 46, Sasakwa 0
Friday’s game statistics
Class 6A
DEL CITY 38, CHOCTAW 34
Del —City;;7;;7;;24;;0;;—38
Choctaw;;0;;14;;7;;13;;—34
DC—Kanijal Thomas 61 pass from Dkalen Godwin (Stanley Johnson kick)
Choctaw—Cory Childs 15 pass from Steel Wasel (RJ Jackson pass from Wasel)
DC—Jaedon Forman 20 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)
Choctaw—Childs 4 pass from Wasel (2 point unsuccessful)
DC—Johnson 36 kick
Choctaw—Wasel 72 run (Tommy Yousey kick)
DC—Thomas 52 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)
DC—D’Marion Turner 4 run (Stanley kick)
DC—Thomas 17 pass from Godwin (Stanley kick)
Choctaw—Will Smith 50 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick)
Choctaw—Jax Smith 30 pass from Wasel (kick unsuccessful)
Game in Figures
Del City;;;;Choctaw
9;;First Downs;;19
26-155;;Rushing att.-yds.;;43-212
249;;Passing Yards;;222
13-19-0;;Passing C-A-I;; 28-38-2
0-0;;Fumbles no.-lost.;;2-1
10-65;;Penalty no.-yds.;;14-110
1-0;;Team Records;;0-1
MCGUINNESS 52, PUTNAM CITY 17
McGuinness;;21;;21;;7;;3;;—;;52
Putnam City;;7;;3;;0;;0;;—;;17
McG—Kazeyn Bird 14 pass from River Warren (Will Kilgallon kick)
McG—Kellen Fraile 80 interception return (Kilgallon kick)
McG—Noah Rice 20 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)
PC—Shawn Hill 65 pass from Jud Keefer (Joseph Cervantes kick)
PC—Cervantes 35 FG
McG—Warren 21 run (Kilgallon kick)
McG—Michael Taffe 15 run (Kilgallon kick)
McG—Zane Shadid 16 run (Kilgallon kick)
McG—Atticus Richard 32 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)
McG—Kilgallon 32 FG
PC—Hill 16 pass from Keefer (Cervantes kick)
Game in Figures
McGuinness;;;;Putnam City
24;;First Downs;;11
41-213;;Rushing a-yds;;34-38
270;;Passing yds;;214
15-29-0;;Passes C-A-I;;12-29-2
2-2;;Fumbles;;1-1
8-75;;Penalty no.-yds;;5-30
1-0;;Team Record;;0-1
JENKS 13, EDMOND SANTA FE 10
Jenks;;0;;7;;6;;0;;—;;13
Ed. Santa Fe;;3;;7;;0;;0;;—;;10
ESF—Kale Purvis FG 35
Jenks—Jaiden Carroll 2 run (Andrew Pursell kick)
ESF—Bergin Kysar 55 pass from Malakai Miller (Purvis kick)
Jenks—Cole Whittington 21 interception return (kick blocked)
Game in Figures
Jenks;;;;Santa Fe
9;;First Downs;;7
32-146;;Rushing att.-yds.;;32-99
93;;Passing Yards;;82
10-17-1;;Passes C-A-I;;5-11-1
2-1;;Fumbles no.-lost;;2-1
7-51;;Penalty no.-yds.;;1-12
1-0;;Team Records;;0-1
Class 4A
BETHANY 37, JONES 26
Jones;;6;;0;;8;;12;;—;;26
Bethany;;7;;9;;14;;7;;—;;37
Bethany—Woods Harrell 14 pass from Taylor Heim (Rylun Sanders kick)
Jones—Braydon Scott 30 pass from Clayton Creasey (pass failed)
Bethany—Heim 30 pass from Cale Wetwiska (Sanders kick)
Bethany—Fumble rolls out of bounds in end zone for safety
Bethany—Heim 4 run (Sanders kick)
Jones—Scott 41 pass from Creasey (Scott pass from Creasey)
Bethany—Jack Gilliland 17 run (Sanders kick)
Bethany—Jaden Gilliland 4 run (Sanders kick)
Jones—Creighton Jones 77 pass from Creasey (pass failed)
Jones—Isaiah Sawyer 43 fumble return (run failed)
Game in Figures
Jones;;;;Bethany
13;;First downs;;20
21-141;;Rushing att.-yds.;;46-208
267;;Passing yards;;163
17-28-3;;Passing C-A-I;;12-19-1
3-2;;Fumbles no.-lost;;3-2
8-72;;Penalty no.-yds.;;7-45
0-1;;Team records;;1-0
Class 3A
HENNESSEY 48, MOUNT ST. MARY 27
Mount St. Mary;;0;;11;;16;;0;;—;;27
Hennessey;;7;;14;;6;;21;;—;;48
Henn—Seth Simunek 52 pass from Titan Hix (Sebastian Gonzalez kick)
MSM—Gael Rodriguez 29 FG
Henn—Kevin Trillo 23 pass from Hix (Gonzalez kick)
Henn—Simunek 68 pass from Hix (Gonzalez kick)
MSM—John Allison 16 pass from Joe Krug (pass good)
MSM—Jaxson Daniels 30 pass from Krug (run good)
MSM—Evan Hamilton 8 pass from Krug (pass good)
Henn—Simunek 59 pass from Hix (kick blocked)
Henn—Langston Smith 78 pass from Hix (run failed)
Henn—J. Hardin 46 INT return (run good)
Henn—Hix 3 run (Gonzalez kick)
Game in Figures
MSM;;;;Hennessey
22;;First Downs;;17
46-117;;Rushing a-yds;;23-131
175;;Passing yds;;387
17-29-2;;Passes C-A-I;;18-26-0
2-0;;Fumbles;;3-2
4-44;;Penalty no.-yds;;8-56
0-1;;Team Record;;1-0
Class 2A
OKLAHOMA CHR. 23, CHR. HERITAGE 13
Oklahoma Chr.;;13;;7;;0;;3;;—;;23
Chr. Heritage;;0;;7;;0;;6;;—;;13
OCS—Luke Gray 49 pass from Garrett Wilson. John Michael Crooks kick)
OCS—Henry Rothwell 15 run (run failed)
CHA—Kye Davis 1 run (JD Smith kick)
OCS—Rothwell 99 kickoff run (Crooks kick)
OCS—Crooks 25 FG
CHA—fumble recovery (pass failed)
Game in Figures
OCS;;;;CHA
13;;First Downs;;10
34-130;;Rushing a-yds;;23-2
132;;Passing yds;;106
5-13-2;;Passes C-A-I;;9-28-2
1-1;;Fumbles;;0-0
13-125;;Penalty no.-yds;;8-70
1-0;;Team Record;;0-1
