OSSAA football roundup: Scores, stats, highlights from Week 0 in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma high school football season kicks off Thursday with Week 0, and The Oklahoman sports team will have you covered. Here's a look at the schedule and scores for the opening week:

Were we right? The Oklahoman's Week 0 picks for every high school football game in the state

Thursday’s Oklahoma high school football games

Class 6A

Bixby 49, Owasso 14

Putnam West 48, Western Heights 0

Class 3A

Muldrow 34, Roland 6

Class B

Central Marlow 34, Grandfield 6

Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, DC-Lamont 0

Midway 58, Cave Springs 22

Timberlake 28, Covington-Douglas 26

Thursday's game statistics

BIXBY 49, OWASSO 14

Bixby;;0;;14;;21;;14;;—;;49

Owasso;;0;;7;;0;;7;;—;;14

Owasso—Mason Willingham 1 run (Jake Adams kick)

Bixby—Jakeb Snyder 13 pass from Austin Havens (kick failed)

Bixby—Connor Kirby 85 run (Kirby run)

Bixby—Sam McCormick 20 INT return (Levi Hoffman kick)

Bixby—Jersey Robb 1 run (Hoffman kick)

Bixby—Kirby 20 run (Hoffman kick)

Owasso—Anthony Hillis 22 pass from Willingham (Ethan Shaw kick)

Bixby—Robb 6 run (Hoffman kick)

Bixby—McCormick 35 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

Game in Figures

Bixby;;;;Owasso

14;;First downs;;13

37-222;;Rushing att.-yds.;;31-65

256;;Passing yards;;298

22-33-0;;Passing C-A-I;;23-40-0

5-3;;Fumbles no.-lost;;4-2

9-75;;Penalty no.-yds.;;7-55

1-0;;Team records;;0-1

More: Oklahoma high school football is almost here. Here's 22 things to get you excited.

Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games

Class 6A

Bentonville, Ark. 56, Broken Arrow 46

Bentonville, Ark. West 28, Tulsa Washington 7

Deer Creek 49, Edmond North 20

Del City 38, Choctaw 34

Guthrie 35, Ponca City 23

Jenks 13, Edmond Santa Fe 10

McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17

Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35

Muskogee 28, Enid 26

Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21

Southmoore 28, Putnam North 14

Stillwater 41, Greenwood, Ark. 27

Tulsa Union 57, Westmoore 10

Class 5A

Ardmore 33, Lawton Ike 20

Checotah 42, Tulsa East Central 9

Chickasha 20, El Reno 14

Coweta 44, Carl Albert 14

Elk City 36, Altus 7

Lawton Mac 43, John Marshall 18

McAlester 34, Broken Bow 24

Noble 12, Piedmont 6

Pensacola, Fla. Catholic 41, Pryor 0

Poteau 24, Tulsa Kelley 6

Class 4A

Bethany 37, Jones 26

Bridge Creek 32, Lexington 0

Clinton 21, Kingfisher 6

Madill 43, Kingston 16

Miami 21, Dewey 0

Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0

Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14

Tulsa Central 20, Tulsa McLain 6

Tuttle 39, Cache 14

Class 3A

Canadian, Texas 39, Seminole 14

Hennessey 48, Mount St. Mary 27

Hugo 20, Dickson 6

Jay 46, Adair 14

Lincoln Christian 56, Holland Hall 7

Lone Grove 55, Anadarko 26

Pauls Valley 21, Lindsay 12

Perry 24, Mannford 13

Seq. Claremore 55, Inola 7

Class 2A

Casady 31, Community Christian 24

Gentry, Ark. 41, Westville 8

Gore 60, Wilburton 0

Hominy 57, Kellyville 29

Kansas 52, Hulbert 0

Marietta 21, Valliant 20

Okmulgee 20, Star Spencer 0

Oklahoma Christian 23, Chr. Heritage 13

Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7

Pocola 52, Heavener 35

Prague 21, Luther 14

Purcell 40, Alva 34

Quapaw 41, Salina 40

Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13

Washington 39, Vian 24

Wellington, Texas 8, Frederick 6

Class A

Crescent 7, Mooreland 0

Empire/Temple 8, Rush Springs 0

Fairview 49, Hobart 2

Hinton 46, Merritt 6

Ketchum 36, Canadian 0

Minco 31, Dibble 12

OKC Patriots 27, Elmore City 16

Sarcoxie, Mo. 30, Commerce 13

Sayre 49, Cordell 6

Sunray, Texas 32, Hooker 29

Tulsa NOAH 43, Morrison 0

Walters 34, Konawa 14

Watonga 50, Thomas 16

Class B

Barnsdall 60, Copan 14

Cherokee 56, Beaver 6

Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22

Cyril 36, Corn Bible 0

Drumright 40, Strother 12

Garber 38, Canton 28

Laverne 38, Waurika 30

Maud 52, Depew 6

Oaks 46, Gans 0

Okeene 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 14

Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0

Olive 40, Bowlegs 22

Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6

Shattuck 20, Pioneer 6

Turpin 46, Springfield, Colo. 0

Velma-Alma 54, Destiny Christian 14

Waynoka 48, Balko/Forgan 14

Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0

Class C

Coyle 62, Fox 6

Maysville 50, Bray-Doyle 0

Watts 46, Sasakwa 0

Friday’s game statistics

Class 6A

DEL CITY 38, CHOCTAW 34

Del —City;;7;;7;;24;;0;;—38

Choctaw;;0;;14;;7;;13;;—34

DC—Kanijal Thomas 61 pass from Dkalen Godwin (Stanley Johnson kick)

Choctaw—Cory Childs 15 pass from Steel Wasel (RJ Jackson pass from Wasel)

DC—Jaedon Forman 20 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

Choctaw—Childs 4 pass from Wasel (2 point unsuccessful)

DC—Johnson 36 kick

Choctaw—Wasel 72 run (Tommy Yousey kick)

DC—Thomas 52 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

DC—D’Marion Turner 4 run (Stanley kick)

DC—Thomas 17 pass from Godwin (Stanley kick)

Choctaw—Will Smith 50 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick)

Choctaw—Jax Smith 30 pass from Wasel (kick unsuccessful)

Game in Figures

Del City;;;;Choctaw

9;;First Downs;;19

26-155;;Rushing att.-yds.;;43-212

249;;Passing Yards;;222

13-19-0;;Passing C-A-I;; 28-38-2

0-0;;Fumbles no.-lost.;;2-1

10-65;;Penalty no.-yds.;;14-110

1-0;;Team Records;;0-1

MCGUINNESS 52, PUTNAM CITY 17

McGuinness;;21;;21;;7;;3;;—;;52

Putnam City;;7;;3;;0;;0;;—;;17

McG—Kazeyn Bird 14 pass from River Warren (Will Kilgallon kick)

McG—Kellen Fraile 80 interception return (Kilgallon kick)

McG—Noah Rice 20 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)

PC—Shawn Hill 65 pass from Jud Keefer (Joseph Cervantes kick)

PC—Cervantes 35 FG

McG—Warren 21 run (Kilgallon kick)

McG—Michael Taffe 15 run (Kilgallon kick)

McG—Zane Shadid 16 run (Kilgallon kick)

McG—Atticus Richard 32 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)

McG—Kilgallon 32 FG

PC—Hill 16 pass from Keefer (Cervantes kick)

Game in Figures

McGuinness;;;;Putnam City

24;;First Downs;;11

41-213;;Rushing a-yds;;34-38

270;;Passing yds;;214

15-29-0;;Passes C-A-I;;12-29-2

2-2;;Fumbles;;1-1

8-75;;Penalty no.-yds;;5-30

1-0;;Team Record;;0-1

JENKS 13, EDMOND SANTA FE 10

Jenks;;0;;7;;6;;0;;—;;13

Ed. Santa Fe;;3;;7;;0;;0;;—;;10

ESF—Kale Purvis FG 35

Jenks—Jaiden Carroll 2 run (Andrew Pursell kick)

ESF—Bergin Kysar 55 pass from Malakai Miller (Purvis kick)

Jenks—Cole Whittington 21 interception return (kick blocked)

Game in Figures

Jenks;;;;Santa Fe

9;;First Downs;;7

32-146;;Rushing att.-yds.;;32-99

93;;Passing Yards;;82

10-17-1;;Passes C-A-I;;5-11-1

2-1;;Fumbles no.-lost;;2-1

7-51;;Penalty no.-yds.;;1-12

1-0;;Team Records;;0-1

Class 4A

BETHANY 37, JONES 26

Jones;;6;;0;;8;;12;;—;;26

Bethany;;7;;9;;14;;7;;—;;37

Bethany—Woods Harrell 14 pass from Taylor Heim (Rylun Sanders kick)

Jones—Braydon Scott 30 pass from Clayton Creasey (pass failed)

Bethany—Heim 30 pass from Cale Wetwiska (Sanders kick)

Bethany—Fumble rolls out of bounds in end zone for safety

Bethany—Heim 4 run (Sanders kick)

Jones—Scott 41 pass from Creasey (Scott pass from Creasey)

Bethany—Jack Gilliland 17 run (Sanders kick)

Bethany—Jaden Gilliland 4 run (Sanders kick)

Jones—Creighton Jones 77 pass from Creasey (pass failed)

Jones—Isaiah Sawyer 43 fumble return (run failed)

Game in Figures

Jones;;;;Bethany

13;;First downs;;20

21-141;;Rushing att.-yds.;;46-208

267;;Passing yards;;163

17-28-3;;Passing C-A-I;;12-19-1

3-2;;Fumbles no.-lost;;3-2

8-72;;Penalty no.-yds.;;7-45

0-1;;Team records;;1-0

Class 3A

HENNESSEY 48, MOUNT ST. MARY 27

Mount St. Mary;;0;;11;;16;;0;;—;;27

Hennessey;;7;;14;;6;;21;;—;;48

Henn—Seth Simunek 52 pass from Titan Hix (Sebastian Gonzalez kick)

MSM—Gael Rodriguez 29 FG

Henn—Kevin Trillo 23 pass from Hix (Gonzalez kick)

Henn—Simunek 68 pass from Hix (Gonzalez kick)

MSM—John Allison 16 pass from Joe Krug (pass good)

MSM—Jaxson Daniels 30 pass from Krug (run good)

MSM—Evan Hamilton 8 pass from Krug (pass good)

Henn—Simunek 59 pass from Hix (kick blocked)

Henn—Langston Smith 78 pass from Hix (run failed)

Henn—J. Hardin 46 INT return (run good)

Henn—Hix 3 run (Gonzalez kick)

Game in Figures

MSM;;;;Hennessey

22;;First Downs;;17

46-117;;Rushing a-yds;;23-131

175;;Passing yds;;387

17-29-2;;Passes C-A-I;;18-26-0

2-0;;Fumbles;;3-2

4-44;;Penalty no.-yds;;8-56

0-1;;Team Record;;1-0

Class 2A

OKLAHOMA CHR. 23, CHR. HERITAGE 13

Oklahoma Chr.;;13;;7;;0;;3;;—;;23

Chr. Heritage;;0;;7;;0;;6;;—;;13

OCS—Luke Gray 49 pass from Garrett Wilson. John Michael Crooks kick)

OCS—Henry Rothwell 15 run (run failed)

CHA—Kye Davis 1 run (JD Smith kick)

OCS—Rothwell 99 kickoff run (Crooks kick)

OCS—Crooks 25 FG

CHA—fumble recovery (pass failed)

Game in Figures

OCS;;;;CHA

13;;First Downs;;10

34-130;;Rushing a-yds;;23-2

132;;Passing yds;;106

5-13-2;;Passes C-A-I;;9-28-2

1-1;;Fumbles;;0-0

13-125;;Penalty no.-yds;;8-70

1-0;;Team Record;;0-1

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSSAA football roundup: Scores, stats, highlights from Week 0 in Oklahoma