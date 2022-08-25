Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
foxsanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
KSAT 12
Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10. It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway. When traffic...
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Texas woman accused of randomly shooting at homes
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of randomly firing gunshots toward homes in western Bexar County, with some of the bullets penetrating the wall of a child’s bedroom, authorities said. Genesis Amanie Rodriguez, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a...
KTSA
Life sentence for San Antonio man found guilty of murder in shooting over tires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is getting as life sentence after being found guilty of murder in a shooting death that may have been over rental tires. A jury found Richard Vallejo guilty in the shooting death of Andrew Gomez on Thursday, and a sentence of life in prison was handed down Friday.
KSAT 12
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
Police investigating alleged HS football hazing incident in Texas district
San Antonio area police are investigating a possible hazing incident involving a high school football team.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
KSAT 12
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
