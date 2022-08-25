ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

msn.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Shooting#Guns#Police#Violent Crime
KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

