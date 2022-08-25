ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Shade, All Shine block party celebrates stories and experiences of community

By Justice Marbury and Genae Shields, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
People danced to the music on the corner of Joseph Avenue and Berlin Street while freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs sizzled on grills.

The Democrat and Chronicle and The Avenue Blackbox Theatre came together to co-host the No Shade, All Shine Block Party on Saturday. With music and laughter, residents slowly gathered to participate in the free festivities.

As part of the effort to bring the residents and local organizations of the community together, the No Shade, All Shine Block Party featured a presentation of community reporting by the Democrat and Chronicle fellows, Madeline Lathrop, Justice Marbury and Genae Shields and showcased art video and live performances by teen fellowship participants at the venue.

Working with artist and designer Shaun Dunwoody during their fellowship, each of the teens created mantras and symbols that were placed on a totem. The symbols were influenced by things that inspire the fellows’ art. The totem was displayed at The M.U.S.E., a greenspace next to the theater where the block party took place.

The public is welcome to visit the exhibition space through to a closing reception Sunday.

How to visit the exhibit

The exhibit at The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, 780 Joseph Ave. will be open to the public for free from Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25.

Noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26

Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug 27

A closing reception is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 28.

Justice Marbury is a Revisiting the Rochester Narrative fellow and a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology's photojournalism program. Follow her on Instagram@justice_marbury. Her website isjusticemarbury.com.

Genae Shields is a Revisiting the Rochester Narrative fellow and a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology's photojournalism program. Follow her on Instagram@genaebriphoto and on Twitter@genaebri. Her website isgenaeshields.com.

