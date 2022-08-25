ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Watch for these downtown street closures for Old Capitol Blues & BBQ this weekend

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

Several streets in downtown Springfield will be closed beginning Friday morning for the Old Capitol Blues & BBQ.

The festival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Washington Street will be closed between Fourth and Sixth streets while Fifth Street will be closed between Jefferson and Adams streets.

The closures will go through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Award-winning blues vocalist/instrumentalist/songwriter Curtis Salgado headlines the festival on Saturday. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and Kapital Sound also play Saturday.

On Friday, blues guitarist Anson Funderburgh will join the Nick Moss Band with Brother John Kattke and Andrew Duncanson. The Mary Jo Curry Band and Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch round out Friday's lineup.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Two 5K races take place Saturday.

The inaugural Hoopskirt and Haber-Dash Fun Run begins at Edwards Place on the grounds of the Springfield Art Association, 700 N. Fourth St. The route will go north on Fourth through Lincoln Park and loops back to the SAA.

Fourth Street between Union Street and Black Avenue will be closed from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

There will be activities at Edwards Place and tours of the historic home after the 5K.

To register, go to http://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Springfield/HoopSkirtDash.

The YMCA of Springfield hosts a Glow Run at 7:45 p.m. at Southwind Park, 4965 S. Second St.

Pre-race activities begin at 5:45 p.m.

Proceeds from Glow Run support the YMCA Strong Kids Fund to give access to Y clubs, events and activities to underserved kids, and those with diverse abilities.

Sign up is at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Springfield/YMCAGlowRun

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Central Illinois Proud

How to find what amount of student loan forgiveness you’ll receive

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent announcement from the Biden administration for loan forgiveness has some celebrating the student debt relief, but an important question to ask is how do you apply – and what can you do to make sure your student loan forgiveness doesn’t slip through the cracks.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
