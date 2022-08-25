Popular kids' birthday party spot in Rockford adds interactive dance floor and more

ROCKFORD — The city's Chuck E. Cheese location, a popular spot for kids' birthday parties and more, has unveiled a new look and new amenities.

A grand reopening party was held Wednesday night at 3600 E. State St. so staff could show off the store's recent renovations and celebrate 34 years on the city's Miracle Mile business district.

Guests enjoyed a balloon drop and a visit from Chuck E. Cheese. They were the first to try out a new interactive dance floor and new video games.

The location also received an overall makeover and updated party room to accommodate larger groups.