Phoenix, AZ

Man fatally shot after forcing entry into ex-girlfriend's home in west Phoenix, police say

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A man was fatally shot after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's home and getting into a fight with another man Wednesday morning near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded to a home in the area and found a man and woman who directed them to 19-year-old Kimoni Wilson, who had a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives learned Wilson was the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner and forced his way inside, according to police. He then got into a fight with a man and used a gun he found inside the home to hit the unidentified man.

The man took the gun and shot Wilson, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for the injuries he got during the fight.

Detectives were processing the crime scene and reviewing the evidence, according to police.

After consulting with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, officials released the man, and charges will be submitted for review after the investigation ends.

