17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
muddyrivernews.com
Two facing drug charges after arrest takes place at Pleasant Hill gas station
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement learned of suspicious activity at a Pike County gas station. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to a report at the Shell Jiffi Stop in Pleasant Hill.
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
Totally Normal Looking Illinois Man Arrested For Meth Distribution
Two men from South Roxana, Illinois are facing drug charges after the area's third drug raid in two weeks. South Roxana Police say 33-year-old Adam Roberts is charged with intent to deliver five or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. His bond has been set at $75,000.
advantagenews.com
One in custody for alleged gun incident
One person is in custody after allegedly waving a gun during a dispute at an Alton residence Thursday night. Alton Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Wonderland Drive just before 8:30pm in reference to several reports of a disturbance, including information that someone involved in the disturbance may be armed with a firearm.
Vehicle fleeing police strikes and kills man on north St. Louis sidewalk
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police Saturday in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after midnight officers saw a 1997 Ford Taurus driving erratically near Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. They tried to pull the car over, and it sped away, continuing to drive erratically.
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for murder that happened during a robbery
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
KMOV
Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
AOL Corp
Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.
wlds.com
JPD Seeking Information on Laundromat Theft
Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft at a laundromat. Police were called to the Stonebridge Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:04AM yesterday in reference to criminal damage to property and an alleged theft. Upon arrival, police determined that some time between Friday and Sunday unknown...
Quincy Murder Still Remains Unsolved After 100 Years
September 27 or 28 of 1912 was the night four people were brutally murdered and burned in a house just outside of Payson, and to this day the question of who did it remains a mystery. Charles A. Pfanschmidt, his wife Matilda, daughter Blanch, 14, and Emma Kaempen (a school...
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
Town and Country doctor, wife sentenced for healthcare fraud
ST. LOUIS – A pain medicine doctor from Town and Country and his wife were sentenced Thursday for injecting their unwitting patients with non-FDA approved osteoarthritis drugs. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Abdul Naushad and Wajiha Naushad used a cheaper,...
wlds.com
Out of State Man Injured in Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
One man was injured on Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle attempting to make a turn onto a side street in the southern portion of Jacksonville. According to South Jacksonville Police reports, an off-duty officer came upon a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Hardin and Michigan Avenues at 4:15PM.
