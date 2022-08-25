ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession

A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
EUREKA, MO
wlds.com

Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardin, IL
Calhoun County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, IL
advantagenews.com

One in custody for alleged gun incident

One person is in custody after allegedly waving a gun during a dispute at an Alton residence Thursday night. Alton Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Wonderland Drive just before 8:30pm in reference to several reports of a disturbance, including information that someone involved in the disturbance may be armed with a firearm.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Drugs#Explosives#Methamphetamine
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for murder that happened during a robbery

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.
thebengilpost.com

Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man

A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

JPD Seeking Information on Laundromat Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft at a laundromat. Police were called to the Stonebridge Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:04AM yesterday in reference to criminal damage to property and an alleged theft. Upon arrival, police determined that some time between Friday and Sunday unknown...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Quincy Murder Still Remains Unsolved After 100 Years

September 27 or 28 of 1912 was the night four people were brutally murdered and burned in a house just outside of Payson, and to this day the question of who did it remains a mystery. Charles A. Pfanschmidt, his wife Matilda, daughter Blanch, 14, and Emma Kaempen (a school...
PAYSON, IL
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Out of State Man Injured in Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

One man was injured on Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle attempting to make a turn onto a side street in the southern portion of Jacksonville. According to South Jacksonville Police reports, an off-duty officer came upon a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Hardin and Michigan Avenues at 4:15PM.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy