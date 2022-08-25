Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO