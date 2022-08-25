Read full article on original website
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
A Jacksonville family of 3 was murdered 5 years ago. Loved ones are still seeking justice.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman makes a plea for answers five years after a family of three was murdered in Woodland Acres. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle, were murdered in a home in 2017. The parents were shot and the home was set on fire.
News4Jax.com
Local couple ‘devastated’ to discover their greenhouse trailer was allegedly stolen from their front yard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is devasted after their greenhouse trailer was allegedly stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar Mobile Plant Shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
JSO: 3 shootings over the weekend leave 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were shot in three separate shootings leaving one in critical condition and another injured on over the weekend, JSO said. Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located...
End of mission: Retired Putnam County K-9 Officer dies peacefully at 11
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Retired Putnam County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Zeke passed away in his sleep Sunday. Zeke lived out the last four of his 11 years at home with the officer who was his partner, Sgt. Vieria. "Zeke will be missed by those who he left behind....
Two early morning shootings leave victims in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that the first of the two early morning shootings took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers responded to a call regarding person shot when male in his 20′s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. This...
Putnam County residents scared for their lives after dog attacks
One man said he was attacked by four dogs and six of his chicken died. One mother is afraid to let her children play.
Man dies after being shot a day before his birthday at Jacksonville Beach, police say
A man died after being shot during a party at a short-term rental in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday night. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Ocean Pond Court. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police...
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the...
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
Man rushed into surgery following early morning shooting in Biltmore area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed into surgery after an early morning shooting in North West Jacksonville, officials said. Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5200 block of Shannon Avenue. They arrived to find a man in his mid-20's who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
JFRD, American Red Cross help residents in Northside neighborhood prone to flooding amid hurricane season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the American Red Cross worked together to prepare people living in high-risk flood zones on the Northside for hurricane season. The organizations handed out 150 hurricane preparedness buckets filled with essential items Saturday morning to families in need who...
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a...
Veteran killed in shooting during his birthday party at short-term rental in Jax Beach: witness
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man died after a shooting Thursday evening at a home in a typically quiet Jacksonville Beach neighborhood, authorities said. Officers said they were called just before 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a residence on Ocean Pond Court where the occupants of the short-term rental were holding a party.
Meet Jacksonville's greatest living architect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is a city that has seen incredible changes over the past 60 years, and one of the men at the center of many of those changes is architect Ted Pappas. Author Tim Gilmore recently wrote a book about Pappas and will present it at the...
Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details. The five dogs who mauled Rock will be...
Multiple cars broken into, windows shattered at Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glass shattered everywhere and items stolen out of cars. That’s what residents of an apartment in the Arlington area of Jacksonville woke up to this morning. “I just wish they would just give me more attention or my neighbors more attention about addressing the issue...
First Coast News
