Atlantic Beach, FL

Atlantic Beach, FL
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

JSO: 3 shootings over the weekend leave 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were shot in three separate shootings leaving one in critical condition and another injured on over the weekend, JSO said. Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two early morning shootings leave victims in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that the first of the two early morning shootings took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers responded to a call regarding person shot when male in his 20′s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lenny Curry
Keith Powers
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

