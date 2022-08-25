Missing 82-year-old found safe at Brainard Lake

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An 82-year-old woman was found safe after being reported missing from the Brainard Lake Recreation Area on Wednesday evening.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the communications center was notified that a woman was missing just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when she did not return to the trailhead after walking on the Gateway Trail. BCSO said the woman and a group of friends were foraging for mushrooms.

Search and rescue crews were sent to the Brainard Lake Recreation Area and began searching for the woman on Wednesday night and into the overnight hours. According to BCSO, a larger team gathered Thursday morning to help find her.

The woman was located at 1 p.m. on Thursday. According to BCSO, the woman was rescued approximately one-third of a mile away from where she was last seen by friends.

Search and rescue crews said despite the overnight temperatures and heavy rain, the woman was found in good health and was able to walk out on her own.

