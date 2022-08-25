ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

By Deborah Ferguson
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Allen's Katelyn Jong Lands in Top 10 at Her First Senior Competition

Three gymnasts from Collin County placed in the top ten in the all-around at U.S. Championships two weeks ago in Tampa. Konnor McClain, who trains in Plano, brought home top honors. Frisco's Skye Blakeley came in sixth. Allen's Katelyn Jong took ninth in what was only her first senior-level competition.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

High School Football Community Gears Up for ‘Oak Cliff Super Bowl'

The echoes of a drumline battle could be heard around Dallas City Hall as teams from David W. Carter High School and Justin F. Kimball High School traded beats, a precursor to this weekend's "Oak Cliff Super Bowl." "It's great to have this in the southern part of Dallas," Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘All Clear' at Euless Trinity HS After Evacuation, Threat Reported on Campus

Students at Euless Trinity High School have been given the all-clear to return to class after a threat reported Thursday morning prompted a school-wide evacuation. The district tweeted Thursday morning that Euless police are investigating the threat and that all students were safe and had been evacuated to the football field. Sgt. Scott Peterson with the Euless Police Department said a male student, who was upset with a teacher, was overheard having a conversation about "wanting to blow up the school."
EULESS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station. BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward

Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss

Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big-Rig Crash, Fuel Spill Close I-45 South of Downtown Dallas Thursday

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at East Overton Road in southern Dallas for several hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on a bridge north of Overton. Officials with the Dallas Police Department told NBC 5 that the truck...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship

The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of America Launches Zero-Down Mortgages for Black, Latino Customers in Dallas

Bank of America has chosen Dallas and four other cities to pilot a new nationwide program aimed to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino communities. The Community Affordable Loan Solution will offer home loans with no down payment or closing costs. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely rent, utility, phone and auto insurance payments, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SUV With 5 Teens Crashes in Carrollton; 3 Hospitalized

Three teenagers were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV they were riding in crashed into a creek in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, police say. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pakrer Road, west of Josey Lane. The SUV went airborne and landed upside down in a creek after the driver lost control, police said.
CARROLLTON, TX

