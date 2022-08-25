Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

Read full article on original website
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Allen's Katelyn Jong Lands in Top 10 at Her First Senior Competition
Three gymnasts from Collin County placed in the top ten in the all-around at U.S. Championships two weeks ago in Tampa. Konnor McClain, who trains in Plano, brought home top honors. Frisco's Skye Blakeley came in sixth. Allen's Katelyn Jong took ninth in what was only her first senior-level competition.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
High School Football Community Gears Up for ‘Oak Cliff Super Bowl'
The echoes of a drumline battle could be heard around Dallas City Hall as teams from David W. Carter High School and Justin F. Kimball High School traded beats, a precursor to this weekend's "Oak Cliff Super Bowl." "It's great to have this in the southern part of Dallas," Dallas...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says
A new WalletHub study found the best place to buy a home in the entire country is in North Texas. The personal finance website ranked 300 cities based on the real estate market, affordability and economic environment. Frisco tops the list. The cities of Allen, McKinney, Austin, Denton and Richardson...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Re-Release of ‘The Accommodation' Details History of Racial Segregation in Dallas
A book once banned in Dallas for telling the story of race and segregation was celebrated at a Dallas Central Library re-release Thursday. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price helped pull the book called “The Accommodation” from obscurity. After author Jim Schutze first tried to get it published...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘All Clear' at Euless Trinity HS After Evacuation, Threat Reported on Campus
Students at Euless Trinity High School have been given the all-clear to return to class after a threat reported Thursday morning prompted a school-wide evacuation. The district tweeted Thursday morning that Euless police are investigating the threat and that all students were safe and had been evacuated to the football field. Sgt. Scott Peterson with the Euless Police Department said a male student, who was upset with a teacher, was overheard having a conversation about "wanting to blow up the school."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Black Police Association Denounces Racist Commemorative Coin
The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas scheduled a press conference Wednesday to denounce a commemorative coin created to mark the 15th anniversary of the South Central Police Patrol Station. BPA President Terrance Hopkins issued a press release Wednesday saying the press conference will address the “racist coin that was...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ATF Searching for Group Behind String of Gun Store Break-Ins Across Tarrant County
The search is on for a group of serial burglars suspected of stealing ammunitions and weapons from gun stores across Tarrant County in the past week, authorities say. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents are working with police across the Metroplex to find the thieves behind the crime spree that began Sunday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward
Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss
Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target
Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot With Engine Failure Makes Emergency Belly Landing Near Fort Worth's CTP
A pilot is OK after making an emergency landing in the grass off Chisholm Trail Parkway in South Fort Worth Tuesday morning. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the pilot reported an engine failure and was trying to get to nearby Spinks Airport but didn't make it. The plane came...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big-Rig Crash, Fuel Spill Close I-45 South of Downtown Dallas Thursday
A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at East Overton Road in southern Dallas for several hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on a bridge north of Overton. Officials with the Dallas Police Department told NBC 5 that the truck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship
The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of America Launches Zero-Down Mortgages for Black, Latino Customers in Dallas
Bank of America has chosen Dallas and four other cities to pilot a new nationwide program aimed to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino communities. The Community Affordable Loan Solution will offer home loans with no down payment or closing costs. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely rent, utility, phone and auto insurance payments, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score.
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
SUV With 5 Teens Crashes in Carrollton; 3 Hospitalized
Three teenagers were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV they were riding in crashed into a creek in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, police say. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pakrer Road, west of Josey Lane. The SUV went airborne and landed upside down in a creek after the driver lost control, police said.
