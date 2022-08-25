Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

Students at Euless Trinity High School have been given the all-clear to return to class after a threat reported Thursday morning prompted a school-wide evacuation. The district tweeted Thursday morning that Euless police are investigating the threat and that all students were safe and had been evacuated to the football field. Sgt. Scott Peterson with the Euless Police Department said a male student, who was upset with a teacher, was overheard having a conversation about "wanting to blow up the school."

EULESS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO