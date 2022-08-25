The To-Do List: Royal Studios, soul queen King and the Golden Age of Magic

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week. Want more ideas? Check out The Daily Memphian’s event calendar and feel free to submit your own events there, as well.

This week, view the sunset with your dog, watch 2016’s Best Picture Academy Award winner on the big screen and party hop between Grind City, Wiseacre and Hampline breweries.

“Whet Thursday: Dog Days of Summer” at the Metal Museum, Thursday:

Dogs (and their people) are invited to “Whet Thursdays: Dog Days of Summer” at the Metal Museum on Aug. 25. (Courtesy Metal Museum)

What’s more romantic than watching the sunset over the Mississippi River with a cocktail in hand? Watching that same sunset with your dog, that’s what. Well-behaved and socialized dogs (sorry to my dog, but that means you’re out) are invited to the last free, public Whet Thursday of the year (there’s one more in September, but it’s just for museum members). There will be plenty to keep your pup entertained — doggie pools, activities, pupsicles from Mempops, etc. — while you sip a cocktail from Tipsy Tumbler and nosh on tacos from the El Mero Taco truck. Hurricane Elvis (best band name ever) will provide the music. Pet parents must sign a waiver, and pups must be leashed. 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 374 Metal Museum Dr. Click here for more information. — Bianca Phillips

“Moonlight” at the Museum of Science and History, Thursday:

Director Barry Jenkins’ 2016 Oscar winner, a coming-of-age portrait in three parts, has a deserved rep as a contemporary masterpiece, its lushness and romantic melancholy a conscious nod to Hong Kong great Wong Kar-Wai but put to the service of something we’d never quite seen before. A bruising, beautiful film, with an unforgettable, celebrated supporting turn from Mahershala Ali as a father figure to the film’s protagonist and an unforgettable, under-recognized role from Andre Holland as a love interest. The screening is part of MoSH’s Summer Pride movie series, in the museum’s Giant Screen theater. 7 p.m. Free. 3050 Central Ave. See here for more info. — Chris Herrington

Sweeping Promises at Growlers, Thursday:

Last year, and not for the first time, I discovered a new band at Gonerfest. Sweeping Promises, a then-Boston-based duo, took the stage just before local headliners Reigning Sound and caught my ear. Shortly thereafter, I bought their debut album, “Hunger for a Way Out,” at the Goner shop. While the Goner scene is most associated with garage- and punk-oriented bands, Sweeping Promises is an indie-rock band whose sound is more post-punk/new-wave: taut, rhythmic, bass-heavy songs driven by singer Lira Mondal’s yearning vocals. The now Austin-based band returns to town, headlining a multi-band bill that includes Optic Sink, LNC and Loose Opinions. 7 p.m. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. 1911 Poplar Ave. See here for more info. — Herrington

“Blow Out” at Crosstown Theater, Thursday:

The Crosstown Arthouse Film Series presents “Blowout” at Crosstown Theater on Aug. 25. (Courtesy Crosstown Arts)

The 1970s and early 1980s work of director Brian DePalma is both his most personal and most indebted to others. Perhaps that’s appropriate for one of the medium’s most movie-mad filmmakers. In much of his work, De Palma riffed on Hitchcock, but 1981’s “Blow Out” is a reworking of the Swinging London-era British art film “Blow Up.” In the earlier work, a fashion photographer unwittingly captures a murder taking place. In De Palma’s update, it’s a movie soundman played by John Travolta, with the crime in question evoking Chappaquiddick and with a general post-Watergate air of corruption and paranoia throughout. For all the film’s arty roots and philosophical concerns about moviemaking itself, it’s a quite accessible and gripping thriller. The film is screening as part of the ongoing Crosstown Arthouse series. 7:30 p.m. $5. 1350 Concourse. See here for more info. — Herrington

“The Musical History of Royal Studios” at the Halloran Centre, Friday:

Grammy winner Boo Mitchell will narrate “The Musical History of Royal Studios” at the Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 26. (Brandon Dill/Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

Memphis is a recording studio town, and perhaps no room in the city matches deep history with contemporary relevance the way South Memphis’ Royal Studios does. From late patriarch Willie Mitchell’s early instrumental hits to the 1970s’ soul heyday of Al Green and Ann Peebles to record hitmaking work with Bruno Mars, current Royal royalty Boo Mitchell tells the studio’s story in this production, with guests such as Lil Rounds and Ashton Riker helping replicate the sounds. 7:30 p.m. $37.50. 225 S. Main. See here for more info. — Herrington

Wiseacre’s 9th anniversary at Wiseacre Brewing HQ and OG locations, Friday through Sunday:

Wiseacre will celebrate nine years in business with live music and beer specials on Aug. 26 and 27 at both Broad Avenue and Downtown locations. (Ziggy Mack/Daily Memphian file)

Wiseacre is celebrating its near decade in business with — what else — beer, bands and food trucks at both its Broad Avenue and Downtown locations. At the OG — aka Broad Avenue location — scheduled music throughout the weekend includes karaoke by Davis, Obruni Dance Band and Gritty City Bang Bang featuring Hope Clayburn. Food trucks at the OG location are Gourmade, Just Wraps and Yippie Trippie. Scheduled music at the HQ — aka Downtown location — includes Black Cream, DJ Damp Velour, DJ Bizzle Blue Bland and a Lucky 7 Brass Band jazz brunch. Times vary. Free admission. 2783 Broad Ave./398 S. B.B. King Blvd. Click here for more information. — Elle Perry

Grind City Festival at Grind City Brewing, Friday and Saturday:

Grind City Brewing will host its inaugural Grind City Festival this weekend with performances by national and local blues and bluegrass musicians. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Memphis’ newest festival features views of the Downtown skyline and Pyramid at Grind City’s 1.75-acre site. It also features blues and bluegrass musicians from the area and around the country. Scheduled performers include Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Wild Feathers, Here Come the Mummies, Cyrena Wages, The Travelin’ McCourys, Dirty Streets, Saxsquatch and Kyle Nix & The 38s. Food trucks will also be on site. Event organizers say this is the first part of a larger effort to regularly host live music in Uptown. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. $35 (one-day pass) to $125 (VIP two-day pass), children 12 and under can enter free. 76 Waterworks Ave. Click here for more information . — Elle Perry

Binghampton Brewhaha at Hampline Brewing, Saturday:

Hampline Brewing will host Binghampton Brewhaha to benefit LifeDoc on Aug. 27. (Brad Vest/Special to the Daily Memphian file)

Hampline’s benefit for LifeDoc Health, which aims to bring health care to underserved communities, includes free food and live music. The food comes from the Memphis Latin Porkers BBQ Team. The live music comes from Jeremy Stanfill (2-5 p.m.), Graber Gryass (5-7 p.m.) and Cassette Set (7-9 p.m.). There will also be beer specials during the event. 1 to 10 p.m. Free admission (but donations encouraged). 584 Tillman St., Suite 1. — Elle Perry

“The Mesmerist” at Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum, Saturday:

Magician Jeffrey Day will present “The Mesmerist” magic show at the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Jeffrey Day)

In the late 19th century, magicians like Harry Houdini were performing all sorts of death-defying stunts and wondrous sleights of hand. That era was known as the Golden Age of Magic, and magician Jeffrey Day will transport his audience back to that time of Victorian “conjurors” with a magic show on Saturday. Day, the Woodruff-Fontaine House’s resident magician, studied Victorian-era books and manuscripts to teach himself tricks that haven’t been viewed by audiences in 100 years for his show, “The Mesmerist.” 7 to 8:30 p.m. $50. 680 Adams Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Elizabeth King at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, Saturday:

Crosstown Arts presents “An Evening with Elizabeth King: The Sacred Soul Queen of Memphis” on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Crosstown Arts)

Last year, at age 77, Memphis gospel artist Elizabeth King made an unlikely breakout with her solo album, “Living in the Last Days,” which she followed up this year with an even more energetic sequel, “I Got a Love.” A gospel recording artist since the 1970s, these new albums introduced King to a new, wider audience, along with a strain of Memphis music that runs deep. (Memphis soul, after all, has gospel roots.) King’s sound gets a hometown showcase with “An Evening with Elizabeth King: The Sacred Soul Queen of Memphis.” Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 280. See here for more info. — Herrington

The Ostranders at the Halloran Centre, Sunday:

The Ostranders are the Memphis theater community’s Tony Awards. Each year, more than 60 awards are given out to local actors, directors, stagehands, costumers, choreographers and others who’ve made contributions to local collegiate, community, and professional theater. The winner of the Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award is always announced ahead of time, and this year’s winner is playwright/director/theater professor Stephen Hancock. Like so many events this year, The Ostranders is returning to an in-person event, post-pandemic, so 2021 award winners will also be honored. Stick around after the event for a post-awards reception with light hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar. 7 p.m. $15 advance, $20 at the door. 225 S. Main St. Click here for more information. — Phillips