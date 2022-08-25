ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
DEER PARK, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
READING, OH
msn.com

A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout

Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Huber Heights man killed in crash

TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
msn.com

Police: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Oakley

A man has been arrested following a four-hour standoff with SWAT and Cincinnati police in Oakley Friday evening. Police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. with a 911 hang up call that came from an apartment building. Sources tell WLWT it was the sixth 911 call from that...
CINCINNATI, OH
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
CINCINNATI, OH

