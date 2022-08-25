Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
Stolen vehicle found in a Reading pond
Upon a quick search at Lakeshore Apartments, Reading police officers discovered no victims in the vehicle.
msn.com
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout
Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting
Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence for reports of a shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
LISTEN: 911 calls released after attempted kidnapping
St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins told 2 NEWS he was the first to see Duran enter the school and noticed something was off. Adkins said he immediately called the police when the child’s real parents entered the building.
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
msn.com
Police: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Oakley
A man has been arrested following a four-hour standoff with SWAT and Cincinnati police in Oakley Friday evening. Police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. with a 911 hang up call that came from an apartment building. Sources tell WLWT it was the sixth 911 call from that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
Fox 19
Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of killing a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son in 2020 is asking the court to take the death penalty possibility off the table. Desean Brown will appear in court Monday after his attorney filed the motion to exclude the death penalty, claiming the defendant is seriously mentally ill, according to court documents.
WLWT 5
Vigil to remember missing 4-year-old girl from Warren County found dead in pond held on Saturday
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township police will join a family in remembering a 4-year-old girl who drowned a year ago. Emerie Schandorf-Woode was found in a pond near her home in Maineville on Aug. 22 of last year. Since her death, the community held a celebration to mark what...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after shooting, crash near Cincinnati State that prompted lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on the scene. It happened around 9: 30 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
Comments / 5