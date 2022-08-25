Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Sky vs. Sun Game 1 score, takeaways: Connecticut uses defense and physicality to pull off upset win
The Connecticut Sun took a surprising 1-0 lead over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Sunday with a 68-63 win in Game 1 of their best-of-five semi-final series. This was the Sun's first win over the Sky this season after going 0-4 in the regular season. Right from the opening...
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
Tom Brady named top player. Bills cut rookie punter. NFL preseason Week 3 winners and losers.
Tom Brady managed to be a big winner in more than one way during the final weekend of NFL preseason play.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Win streak ends
Montgomery registered a no-decision during Saturday's 6-5 win against Atlanta, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Montgomery pitched well aside from the fourth inning, when he permitted four straight hits to lead off the frame and four of the five runs on his ledger. The big blow came on a Travis d'Arnaud three-run home run. The rough start snapped a four-game winning streak that featured a 0.35 ERA since joining St. Louis at the trade deadline. Despite four strikeouts, the 29-year-old induced 11 swinging strikes on 85 pitches and has been close to untouchable other than Saturday's fourth inning. Montgomery carries a 3.28 ERA into his next start, slated for next weekend against the Cubs.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Falters again Friday
Quintana (4-6) took the loss Friday versus Atlanta, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Quintana's decent pitching was nullified by an error that allowed Atlanta to scrape together two runs in the fourth inning. It's the second start in a row that the Cardinals' defense has made the southpaw's job harder. He's allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his five starts since joining St. Louis from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Overall, Quintana has a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB through 127.2 innings across 25 starts.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Friday
Rosario is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosoario is 4-for-22 with 11 strikeouts in his past seven contests and will take a seat in the series opener at St. Louis. William Contreras will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: First MLB homer
Stowers went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the White Sox. The 24-year-old hit his first career major-league home run off Liam Hendriks to tie the game with two outs in the ninth inning. Since getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 19, Stowers has gone 3-for-17 (.176) over five games. In addition, he has struck out seven times during that span and has not yet recorded a walk in his brief big-league career.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Decent in fourth rehab start
Flaherty (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings versus Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Flaherty had some command problems, throwing two wild pitches, but he was otherwise effective while earning his first win in four rehab starts. He threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes in the outing. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, how well Flaherty recovers from this start will determine if his next outing is in the minors or with the Cardinals. Barring a setback, he could be available to pitch as soon as Wednesday, and his pitch count from Friday's start suggests he won't face much of a workload limitation once he's activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jay Jackson: Recalled Saturday
Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Jackson spent two weeks in the minors and struck out five in three scoreless innings over three relief appearances across that span. However, he'll rejoin the major-league club to provide bullpen depth after Jackson Stephens (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list.
