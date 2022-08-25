Demi Lovato Opened Up About Losing Her Virginity After Being Allegedly Raped As A Teenager By Someone Who Was Also On Disney And Said She Still Feels A “Deep Sadness” Inside

Country singer Jason Aldean was dropped by his PR firm of 17 years following his wife Brittany Aldean’s recent transphobic comments. Just one week after igniting backlash online, the “You Make It Easy” hitmaker, 45, is now suffering the blowback from his wife’s remarks. “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom, told Billboard on Thursday. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO