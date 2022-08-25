Read full article on original website
Browns Wyatt Teller Leaves Bears Game with Injury
The second starter to leave the preseason finale, Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller went back to the locker room with trainers after sustaining an injury.
3 Cleveland Browns players who need to have a good outing vs. the Chicago Bears
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale. The Cleveland Browns are trying to figure out who to cut heading into the final days of the preseason. The Browns have until Aug 30, 2022, to cut down to 53 players for the current season. That means 27 names will be cut between Saturday and Tuesday.
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and prediction
The Chicago Bears (2-0) and Cleveland Browns (1-1) wrap up their preseason schedule Saturday. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bears vs. Browns odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Bears coach Matt Eberflus...
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/28/22)
It is Sunday, August 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns 2022 preseason games are officially over. The Chicago Bears defeated the Browns on Saturday evening by the score of 21-20 dropping the Browns to 1-2 in the preseason. Preseason matters to no one except the Baltimore Ravens who delight in...
Making it to 53: Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts Tracker
A look at the players the Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with following their three preseason games.
Browns injury updates: 1 significant injury, 4 encouraging reports Sunday
The Cleveland Browns lost their last two preseason games by two points combined. As has always been noted, staying healthy in the games are always the highest priority. Against the Chicago Bears, safety Grant Delpit and guard Wyatt Teller went down with injuries among the team’s starters. DE Chris Odom, fighting for a roster spot, also left the game due to injury.
Mims trade is buy-low opportunity that should interest Bears
The Bears made a low-risk, high-reward gamble when they traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for N’Keal Harry in July, hoping the change of scenery would help the former first-round pick blossom in a way he didn’t or couldn’t in New England. There’s no secret about the state...
Chicago Bulls Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
Casual NBA fans often mistake talent for impact. In reality, they may be closely related concepts, but they are distinct ones. For example, suppose Player X has a wider range of offensive abilities than Player Y. One might assume that X is more impactful on winning. In some cases, one would be wrong.
