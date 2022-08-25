ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Oakland, IL
Local
Ohio Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Browns, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/28/22)

It is Sunday, August 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns 2022 preseason games are officially over. The Chicago Bears defeated the Browns on Saturday evening by the score of 21-20 dropping the Browns to 1-2 in the preseason. Preseason matters to no one except the Baltimore Ravens who delight in...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns injury updates: 1 significant injury, 4 encouraging reports Sunday

The Cleveland Browns lost their last two preseason games by two points combined. As has always been noted, staying healthy in the games are always the highest priority. Against the Chicago Bears, safety Grant Delpit and guard Wyatt Teller went down with injuries among the team’s starters. DE Chris Odom, fighting for a roster spot, also left the game due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Smartphone#Mobile Media#American Football#Nfl#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World

Comments / 0

Community Policy