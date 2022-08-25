The construction of the Akron Innerbelt highway in the 1970s contributed to the death and decay of what was once the city's largest Black community. More than 50 years later, this dark chapter of Akron history is being illuminated for a new generation, with plans being set in motion for the renovation and repurposing of a decommissioned section of a highway that uprooted so many Black lives decades prior.

AKRON, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO