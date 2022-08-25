Read full article on original website
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,514 new cases, 6 new deaths on September 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,514 new cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, September 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,433,525 and the total number of deaths to 17,877. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
La. officials report 2,033 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30. The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are...
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims. Erick Sanchez, along with his wife and 3-month-old daughter, were returning home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when Sanchez says he noticed a driver speeding down General Taylor Street. He motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate.
Innocence Project New Orleans helps free Sullivan Walter after 35 years in prison
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The core mission of Innocence Project New Orleans is exonerating innocent people. People who are in prison for crimes they did not commit. They’ve done this work in our city for 21 years and Sullivan Walter is the latest man they helped set free. According...
Shaun Ferguson, Mayor Cantrell making New Orleans safer with help from New York
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell are calling in backup from New York to keep the residents and tourists in the Crescent City safe. For the next six months former NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo will be in town overseeing operations and implementing ideas for a better force.
Southern invites public to participate in SU Give Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
Dove hunting season begins September 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
Lafitte family moves into news home one year after Hurricane Ida
LAFITTE, La. (WGNO)— Hundreds of homes were severely damaged during Hurricane Ida and even a year later, the rebuilding process continues. In Lafitte, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents are still picking up the pieces, but the progress is tremendous. In Jefferson Parish in the days following the hurricane,...
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
Youth advocates demand Gov. Edwards pause the youth transfers to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Family and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC) with youth justice allies rallied on the steps of the State Capitol to demand Gov. Edwards to pause the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola. According to FFLIC, Angola is one of the ‘most horrific...
Louisiana Central is hosting a Regional Economic Development Summit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited! The event is scheduled for October 4-5 in Downtown Alexandria. This will be an opportunity to be part of important and vibrant presentations, and a chance to join fellow leaders as we focus together on the future of our regional economy. Innovative keynote speakers including Todd Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio, who positions himself as the “arms dealer for the creative revolution,” President and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington, Garry Clark, as well as the Executive Director for Department of Public Transformation, Ashley Hanson of Minnesota will share their perspectives and insight during this 2-day event!
Louisiana TikTok chef BrittKham releases her first cookbook
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There is a little bit of TikTok fame in De Soto Parish. To pass the time, 25-year-old Brittany Khamille created a TikTok account in late 2020, never thinking she would go viral for her southern comfort food. Known as BrittKham online, Khamille is originally from Kinder, La., but moved to NWLA in 2018, where she lives with her husband and eight-month-old son.
Mayor Cantrell’s campaign team calls recall effort a “Republican-backed maneuver”
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s campaign team has spoken out following an effort to organize a recall election that was announced last week. On Tuesday, Team LaToya Cantrell spokesperson Maggie Carroll released a statement on the recall petition, calling the effort a “Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda” and that it “fits into a long history of taking away our vote and voice.”
BRPD searching for suspect in reported shooting on Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the...
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested, accused of pointing gun at juveniles in road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)—New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The JPSO reports Maye was taken into custody in Metairie on a single charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Detectives say Maye’s arrest stems from a believed...
Gramercy man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 homicide
GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — On August 30, a Gramercy man pled guilty to manslaughter after a plea agreement with prosecutors the morning of a scheduled jury trial. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith.
UPDATE: Baggage handler at New Orleans airport suffers deadly injury Tuesday night
UPDATE: The employer of the woman who died from the incident released more information on Wednesday night. 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was removing luggage from a plane when her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader said Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support. The woman was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier.
Dr. Gwendolyn Midlo Hall passes away at the age of 93
WALLACE, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, a historian who researched African culture and contributions throughout the Americas, has passed away. According to a post on social media made by the Whitney Plantation, she died on August 29 at 93 years old. Hall devoted much of her time...
Gretna pastor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after his son is gunned down just minutes from his church
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Orin Grant Sr. has always relied on the power of prayer to get him through life’s most difficult times. But the Gretna pastor is using his faith to guide him through the greatest challenge he’s ever faced after losing his 20-year-old son.
