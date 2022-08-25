ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited! The event is scheduled for October 4-5 in Downtown Alexandria. This will be an opportunity to be part of important and vibrant presentations, and a chance to join fellow leaders as we focus together on the future of our regional economy. Innovative keynote speakers including Todd Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio, who positions himself as the “arms dealer for the creative revolution,” President and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington, Garry Clark, as well as the Executive Director for Department of Public Transformation, Ashley Hanson of Minnesota will share their perspectives and insight during this 2-day event!

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO