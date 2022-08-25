ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. officials report 2,033 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30. The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims. Erick Sanchez, along with his wife and 3-month-old daughter, were returning home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when Sanchez says he noticed a driver speeding down General Taylor Street. He motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Southern invites public to participate in SU Give Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dove hunting season begins September 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
DERIDDER, LA
Lafitte family moves into news home one year after Hurricane Ida

LAFITTE, La. (WGNO)— Hundreds of homes were severely damaged during Hurricane Ida and even a year later, the rebuilding process continues. In Lafitte, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents are still picking up the pieces, but the progress is tremendous. In Jefferson Parish in the days following the hurricane,...
LAFITTE, LA
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Youth advocates demand Gov. Edwards pause the youth transfers to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Family and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC) with youth justice allies rallied on the steps of the State Capitol to demand Gov. Edwards to pause the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola. According to FFLIC, Angola is one of the ‘most horrific...
ANGOLA, LA
Louisiana Central is hosting a Regional Economic Development Summit

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited! The event is scheduled for October 4-5 in Downtown Alexandria. This will be an opportunity to be part of important and vibrant presentations, and a chance to join fellow leaders as we focus together on the future of our regional economy. Innovative keynote speakers including Todd Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio, who positions himself as the “arms dealer for the creative revolution,” President and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington, Garry Clark, as well as the Executive Director for Department of Public Transformation, Ashley Hanson of Minnesota will share their perspectives and insight during this 2-day event!
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Louisiana TikTok chef BrittKham releases her first cookbook

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There is a little bit of TikTok fame in De Soto Parish. To pass the time, 25-year-old Brittany Khamille created a TikTok account in late 2020, never thinking she would go viral for her southern comfort food. Known as BrittKham online, Khamille is originally from Kinder, La., but moved to NWLA in 2018, where she lives with her husband and eight-month-old son.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
Mayor Cantrell’s campaign team calls recall effort a “Republican-backed maneuver”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s campaign team has spoken out following an effort to organize a recall election that was announced last week. On Tuesday, Team LaToya Cantrell spokesperson Maggie Carroll released a statement on the recall petition, calling the effort a “Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda” and that it “fits into a long history of taking away our vote and voice.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gramercy man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 homicide

GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — On August 30, a Gramercy man pled guilty to manslaughter after a plea agreement with prosecutors the morning of a scheduled jury trial. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith.
GRAMERCY, LA
UPDATE: Baggage handler at New Orleans airport suffers deadly injury Tuesday night

UPDATE: The employer of the woman who died from the incident released more information on Wednesday night. 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was removing luggage from a plane when her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader said Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support. The woman was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dr. Gwendolyn Midlo Hall passes away at the age of 93

WALLACE, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, a historian who researched African culture and contributions throughout the Americas, has passed away. According to a post on social media made by the Whitney Plantation, she died on August 29 at 93 years old. Hall devoted much of her time...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

