DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
localocnews.com
NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
Drunk Driver Gets 30 to Life for Deadly Anaheim Crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
Rancho Palos Verdes man struck, killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
The investigation is continuing today into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call.
LASD deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch, briefly going missing
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, and he has since been relieved of duty.
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation
Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach
A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
signalscv.com
UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
msn.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland
ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department to host gun buy-back in September
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is hosting a Gun Buy Back event on Sep. 10, 2022, where community members can turn in their firearm(s) to receive a gift card. The event is sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office. Gift cards will be valued as follows:...
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID'd
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
foxla.com
Man found dead in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
foxla.com
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
foxla.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
NBC Los Angeles
What Drivers Should Know About the 10 Freeway Washout
Delays are expected on the main route between Los Angeles and Phoenix through the weekend as repairs continue on a section of freeway washed away in a summer storm. Drivers will be re-routed around the section of the 10 Freeway destroyed by flooding this week in Riverside County near the state border.
pasadenanow.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead
Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
