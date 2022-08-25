ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

localocnews.com

NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month

September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty

New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach

A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision

An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland

ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
ANAHEIM, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
localocnews.com

Long Beach Police Department to host gun buy-back in September

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is hosting a Gun Buy Back event on Sep. 10, 2022, where community members can turn in their firearm(s) to receive a gift card. The event is sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office. Gift cards will be valued as follows:...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
PICO RIVERA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What Drivers Should Know About the 10 Freeway Washout

Delays are expected on the main route between Los Angeles and Phoenix through the weekend as repairs continue on a section of freeway washed away in a summer storm. Drivers will be re-routed around the section of the 10 Freeway destroyed by flooding this week in Riverside County near the state border.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead

Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
PASADENA, CA

