The latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center
DeKalb Heavy rainfall 3.30 inches through 5:30 pm CDT- flooding reported. Rochelle large tree branches 8-12 inches in diameter down around 3:32 pm CDT. DeKalb tree damage large limb down on the NIU campus at 4:20 pm CDT. Arlington Heights rainfall 1.08 inches in 50 minutes through 6:20 pm CDT.
Minor Flooding In Winnebago County
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Winnebago County; valid until 3:45 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 247 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 345 PM CDT. * AT 247 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DAVIS TO 6 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GERMAN VALLEY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO, DAVIS JUNCTION, PECATONICA, DURAND, NEW MILFORD, SEWARD, SHIRLAND, LAKE SUMMERSET AND HARRISON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 115 AND 123. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 18. THIS INCLUDES... ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY, AND WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
A new severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of DeKalb, McHenry, and Boone counties; valid until 4:30 pm CDT.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 327 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 327 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACHESNEY PARK TO NEAR CHERRY VALLEY TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF HILLCREST, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... BELVIDERE AND CHERRY VALLEY AROUND 330 PM CDT. LOVES PARK, CANDLEWICK LAKE AND TIMBERLANE AROUND 335 PM CDT. POPLAR GROVE AROUND 340 PM CDT. KINGSTON AROUND 345 PM CDT. CAPRON AROUND 350 PM CDT. GENOA AROUND 355 PM CDT. HARVARD AROUND 400 PM CDT. MARENGO AROUND 410 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE FAIRDALE, GARDEN PRAIRIE, CHEMUNG, UNION AND CALEDONIA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 19 AND 40. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
