FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
Suspect arrested after 14-hour standoff with Watertown Police
The Watertown Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff with officers overnight.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
whby.com
Woman arrested after Dodge County chase
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Mazomanie woman is arrested after a chase in Dodge County. Sheriff’s officials say the 42-year-old fled from a traffic stop on Highway 151 shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The woman hit a squad car and crashed in a cornfield, where she got away...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested at gunpoint after shooting incident at Family Dollar, FDL officers investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active investigation happening in the City of Fond du Lac after officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was shooting at vehicles near a local Family Dollar store on Saturday night. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just after...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
WEAU-TV 13
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst
The man accused of killing six people at a Wisconsin parade began shouting at a judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
msn.com
Man accused of plowing car through Wisconsin Christmas parade escorted out of court after outbursts
The man accused of plowing his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, fatally striking six people, dozed off during a court appearance before lashing out at the judge and then shoving a deputy attempting to escort him to the exit. Darrell Brooks is facing a slew of charges, including...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drunken driving crashes spike in Dane County; at least 11 killed in first half of 2022 | Local Government
Drunken driving crashes — including at least 11 fatalities — rose sharply during the first half of 2022, according to a new report. There were 80 automobile crashes between January and June involving alcohol, 41% more than the five-year average, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission, a coalition of public and private organizations working to improve traffic safety.
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation
Law enforcement arrested and booked 33-year-old Christopher Gundlach for 4 charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The arrest came as law enforcement executed a search warrant at 225 West Exchange Street in Viola as part of an ongoing investigation.
