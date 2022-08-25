ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazomanie, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton

CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
CLINTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting

CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
CLINTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mazomanie, WI
Crime & Safety
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mazomanie, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Woman arrested after Dodge County chase

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Mazomanie woman is arrested after a chase in Dodge County. Sheriff’s officials say the 42-year-old fled from a traffic stop on Highway 151 shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The woman hit a squad car and crashed in a cornfield, where she got away...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornfield#Wfrv#Autumn Gernon#K9#Waupun
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nbc15.com

Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
DANE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drunken driving crashes spike in Dane County; at least 11 killed in first half of 2022 | Local Government

Drunken driving crashes — including at least 11 fatalities — rose sharply during the first half of 2022, according to a new report. There were 80 automobile crashes between January and June involving alcohol, 41% more than the five-year average, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission, a coalition of public and private organizations working to improve traffic safety.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy