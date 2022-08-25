Read full article on original website
News On 6
Country Music Star Garth Brooks Discusses His Upcoming Performance At New Arena In Missouri
Country music star Garth Brooks is set to open the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on October 1st in Ridgedale, Missouri and tickets go on sale on Friday morning. Garth joined the News On 6 team virtually on Thursday to discuss the upcoming show.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit Help Give Hope holding a big garage sale this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A significant garage sale is happening in Springfield this weekend, and the proceeds will help struggling families pay their living costs. A good garage sale has a little everything from furniture and dishes to clothes and toys. And in this case, you’ll find 30,000 square feet of merchandise to check out.
KYTV
Kids and adults get muddy at Republic’s annual Got Mud Run
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Kids and adults got very muddy at the annual Got Mud Run in Republic on Saturday. . Kids trudged through a mile-long course with several obstacles. Adults batted a two-mile course with obstacles. Organizers say they keep adding to the event’s challenging course. ”We have a...
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
sgfcitizen.org
Elephant Rocks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins: More to do and places to stay
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. A weekend trip to Elephant Rocks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins will obviously include lots of...
KYTV
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard page
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Week 1 of Arkansas and Missouri’s high school football season kicks off Friday night. See the latest scores from games across the area. CLICK HERE!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The Shanty Choir of Springfield
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Barataria Bay is 722 miles from Springfield. Centuries ago, those waters just south of New Orleans, were the closest, known pirate haven to us. That is unless you’re out these days in Springfield enjoying a jolly, Ozarks Life. For the past year, Shawn Vomund and...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Branson, MO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Most tourists travel to Branson to watch spectacular performances live on stage. With its great scene, this city has been popularly known as the Live Music Capital of the World. One thing you’d be looking forward to after satisfying your soul in concerts is no other than food. You...
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
AR teen missing, could be traveling through southwest MO
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — A 17-year-old girl from Henderson, Arkansas, is missing and could be traveling through southwest Missouri. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with finding a missing teenager named Joni Raingrace Templer. According to a BCSO press release, Templer was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her […]
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County
A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
sgfcitizen.org
‘Honeyboy’ Johnson: ‘He’d do anything for anybody who needed something’
James Louis Johnson Sr. was known by many names. His friends called him James or Jim. His work colleagues called him JJ. His family called him Dad or Grandpa or Unc. All those are easily understood. But he also was known as Honeyboy. That one takes a bit of explanation.…
KYTV
Willard, Mo. nonprofit hosts event for veteran suicide awareness
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard nonprofit, Change a Life Make a Difference (CLMD), hosted its fourth annual Ride to Live event with the goal of spreading awareness on veteran suicide prevention. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, just over six thousand veterans committed suicide in 2019. That’s...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
933kwto.com
Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
KTLO
Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business
A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
KYTV
Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Branson. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the crash along State Highway 165 near Table Rock Dam. Police say one person died in the crash. Two others suffered injuries. Officers believe the crash happened because of speeding. Police have...
