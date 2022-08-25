ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgedale, MO

KYTV

Kids and adults get muddy at Republic’s annual Got Mud Run

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Kids and adults got very muddy at the annual Got Mud Run in Republic on Saturday. . Kids trudged through a mile-long course with several obstacles. Adults batted a two-mile course with obstacles. Organizers say they keep adding to the event’s challenging course. ”We have a...
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: The Shanty Choir of Springfield

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Barataria Bay is 722 miles from Springfield. Centuries ago, those waters just south of New Orleans, were the closest, known pirate haven to us. That is unless you’re out these days in Springfield enjoying a jolly, Ozarks Life. For the past year, Shawn Vomund and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Branson, MO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Most tourists travel to Branson to watch spectacular performances live on stage. With its great scene, this city has been popularly known as the Live Music Capital of the World. One thing you’d be looking forward to after satisfying your soul in concerts is no other than food. You...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
MILLER, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

AR teen missing, could be traveling through southwest MO

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — A 17-year-old girl from Henderson, Arkansas, is missing and could be traveling through southwest Missouri. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with finding a missing teenager named Joni Raingrace Templer. According to a BCSO press release, Templer was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her […]
HENDERSON, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County

A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Willard, Mo. nonprofit hosts event for veteran suicide awareness

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard nonprofit, Change a Life Make a Difference (CLMD), hosted its fourth annual Ride to Live event with the goal of spreading awareness on veteran suicide prevention. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, just over six thousand veterans committed suicide in 2019. That’s...
WILLARD, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park

Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
HOLLISTER, MO
KTLO

Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business

A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
SALEM, AR
KYTV

Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Branson. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the crash along State Highway 165 near Table Rock Dam. Police say one person died in the crash. Two others suffered injuries. Officers believe the crash happened because of speeding. Police have...
BRANSON, MO

