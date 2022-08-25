ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Action News Jax

Two early morning shootings leave victims in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that the first of the two early morning shootings took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers responded to a call regarding person shot when male in his 20′s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Student in custody after bomb threat at The Villages High School

A student was taken into custody after a bomb threat forced an evacuation Wednesday at The Villages High School. School administration was notified of a possible bomb threat by a student on social media, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The high school was evacuated as a precaution.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Action News Jax

One person shot on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
mycbs4.com

Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game

A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD investigating death of 3-year-old child who was playing with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County hosting a hurricane kit giveaway this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to offer 100 hurricane kits to low-income individuals and families in Clay County this Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at ReStore of Clay County Habitat for Humanity. This event will host a drive through distribution until...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

