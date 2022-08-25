Read full article on original website
Action News Jax
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
Action News Jax
Two early morning shootings leave victims in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that the first of the two early morning shootings took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers responded to a call regarding person shot when male in his 20′s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. This...
Action News Jax
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the...
alachuachronicle.com
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
villages-news.com
Student in custody after bomb threat at The Villages High School
A student was taken into custody after a bomb threat forced an evacuation Wednesday at The Villages High School. School administration was notified of a possible bomb threat by a student on social media, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The high school was evacuated as a precaution.
Action News Jax
One person shot on North Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
News4Jax.com
Local couple ‘devastated’ to discover their greenhouse trailer was allegedly stolen from their front yard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is devasted after their greenhouse trailer was allegedly stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar Mobile Plant Shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
mycbs4.com
Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game
A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
Ex-girlfriend of Florida detention deputy arrested in connection to his murder
The former girlfriend of a detention deputy was arrested in connection to his murder on Wednesday night, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.
A Jacksonville family of 3 was murdered 5 years ago. Loved ones are still seeking justice.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman makes a plea for answers five years after a family of three was murdered in Woodland Acres. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle, were murdered in a home in 2017. The parents were shot and the home was set on fire.
Action News Jax
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating death of 3-year-old child who was playing with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun...
News4Jax.com
2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
Action News Jax
Clay County hosting a hurricane kit giveaway this season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to offer 100 hurricane kits to low-income individuals and families in Clay County this Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at ReStore of Clay County Habitat for Humanity. This event will host a drive through distribution until...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom arrested after child found unresponsive, tests positive for marijuana
A Florida mom was arrested Wednesday on an alleged child neglect charge after her baby was found unresponsive, and later tested positive for marijuana. South Daytona Police said in a news release that the child was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police officers responded to...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
click orlando
Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
