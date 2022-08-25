ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
Florida State
wfla.com

VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Art Teacher Catches Flak For Having A Curvy Body

A New Jersey teacher has gone viral, after photos of her in class were posted, & people couldn’t stop talking about how curvy her body is & her choice of attire. Black Enterprise reports, that 39-year old art teacher, Roxsana Diaz is under fire from parents because of her looks & body build. She has expressed how people want her fired, & assured recently on her IG Live, that she isn’t going anywhere.
EDUCATION
msn.com

Video Shows Florida Carjacker Hit Police Car After Chase

Video Shows Florida Carjacker Hit Police Car After Chase. A suspected carjacker in Florida led police on a wild chase that spanned several counties on Monday. Dashcam footage showed the man behind the wheel of a stolen box truck, swearing across lanes of traffic and crashing into other vehicles before he was clipped by a police car. But that didn't end the pursuit. Read on to find out what happened next.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
wild941.com

Pinellas County Deputies Take Out Wrong Way Driver

Another wrong way driver! I don’t know what it is about our roads in Tampa Bay, but this happens WAY to much! But this time a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Virginia Smith, 78 on the wrong side on the road at around 1:18 am on August 25th and attempted to pull her over. Smith, did not pull over and continued driving at around 45 mph in the wrong direction. To avoid a the possibility of a head on collision with another vehicle, a deputy got ahead of her to warn other drivers.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

