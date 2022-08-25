Read full article on original website
Related
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford details for early voting for state primary, last day to register
“EARLY VOTING for the state primary starts Saturday at the New Bedford Free Public Library main branch downtown, at 613 Pleasant St. Polls will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 2, on the main library’s third floor. Saturday also is the last...
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Says She Has the Experience to Be Lieutenant Governor
Unlike most candidates in the Commonwealth's 2022 statewide elections, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll isn't a veteran of Beacon Hill. For over 30 years, Driscoll has been an adept practitioner and executive of local government. And she wants to bring her pragmatism and innovation at the municipal level to the role of lieutenant governor.
Massport Official to Lead New Bedford Port Authority
A high-ranking Massport official has been selected as the new Executive Director of the New Bedford Port Authority. In a release on Friday, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced that Gordon Carr has been selected by the Port Authority Commission to serve as its new leader. Carr is the current Deputy director of Real Estate Strategy and Policy at Massport.
msn.com
Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrinow.news
Burrillville man fined $20,000 by RIDEM for violations, altering wetlands
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Office of Compliance and Inspection has fined the owner of a 3.4 acre Burrillville property $20,000 for allegedly altering wetlands without a permit. John Pereira has been issued a cease and desist order for activities on his property at 145...
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office
At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
vineyardgazette.com
Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail
Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evidence From 911 Call Allowed In Dartmouth OUI Case
DARTMOUTH — The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has overturned an order to suppress evidence from a 911 call in a Dartmouth drunk driving case from 2019, allowing prosecutors to use the evidence in court. In a decision published last week, the state's highest court wrote that contrary to a...
newportthisweek.com
Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan
Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
spectrumnews1.com
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
NECN
Mansfield Mystery Update: Town Leaders Say Police Chief Not Fit to Serve as Top Cop
The NBC10 Boston Investigators have an update to the Mansfield mystery they've been following for months. Town leaders now say Ron Sellon is not fit to continue serving as police chief. As the NBC10 investigators previously reported in April, the town quietly placed their top cop on paid administrative leave...
New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada
NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police K9 that was previously handled by Officer Sean Gannon has passed away
A police K9 that was previously handled by a fallen Massachusetts officer has died. The Yarmouth Police Department expressed their sadness in reporting the passing of retired Yarmouth PD K9 Thor. K9 Thor was the first YPD dedicated narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9. Gannon was shot...
quincyquarry.com
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife #metoo
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A Westport Massachusetts female local elected official has been indicted over sexually-predicated harassing of a former paramour. The harasser apparently relied on a...
Supreme Court Upholds Manslaughter Charge for New Bedford Cab Robber
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man whose friend was shot and killed when the pair tried to rob a city cab driver at knifepoint in August 2018 can be prosecuted for manslaughter, according to the state's highest court. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court wrote in an Aug. 24...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Dartmouth Police Strongly Defend Handling Of Weekend Standoff
Being a cop is a tough job. You have to have thick skin and resist the urge to respond to criticism, especially from folks who don't always have all of the facts. But sometimes, you have to respond to set the record straight. The Dartmouth Police Department, through its Facebook...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3