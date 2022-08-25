ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Massport Official to Lead New Bedford Port Authority

A high-ranking Massport official has been selected as the new Executive Director of the New Bedford Port Authority. In a release on Friday, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced that Gordon Carr has been selected by the Port Authority Commission to serve as its new leader. Carr is the current Deputy director of Real Estate Strategy and Policy at Massport.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
msn.com

Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office

At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail

Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
CHILMARK, MA
1420 WBSM

Evidence From 911 Call Allowed In Dartmouth OUI Case

DARTMOUTH — The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has overturned an order to suppress evidence from a 911 call in a Dartmouth drunk driving case from 2019, allowing prosecutors to use the evidence in court. In a decision published last week, the state's highest court wrote that contrary to a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan

Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
