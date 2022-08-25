ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla demands viral video of its cars hitting child-sized mannequins gets taken down. Tech CEO who funded it refuses, calls Musk a 'crybaby.'

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ckaye_0hV5rvjr00
Tesla FSD test by The Dawn Project Courtesy of The Dawn Project
  • Tesla issued a cease and desist letter to a tech CEO who launched an ad criticizing FSD.
  • The viral ad appeared to show Tesla FSD crashing into a child-sized mannequin.
  • Dan O'Dowd has said he does not plan to back down, despite Tesla's legal threat.

Tesla threatened to take legal action against a tech CEO who launched a viral ad campaign criticizing the carmaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

The carmaker has accused Dan O'Dowd and his advocacy group, The Dawn Project, of a defaming Tesla and misrepresenting its software in an ad campaign that appeared to show the software failing to recognize a child-sized mannequin and crashing into it at about 25 miles per hour.

A Tesla spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication, but Musk called O'Dowd "crazy" on Twitter.

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2022

In a cease and desist letter dated August 11, Tesla demands that O'Dowd, the CEO of Green Hills Software, take the video down, issue a public retraction, and send all material from the video to Tesla within 24 hours of receiving the letter.

"The purported tests misuse and misrepresent the capabilities of Tesla's technology, and disregard widely recognized testing performed by independent agencies as well as the experiences shared by our customers," the letter reads. "In fact, unsolicited scrutiny of the methodology behind The Dawn Project's tests has already (and within hours of you publicly making defamatory allegations) shown that the testing is seriously deceptive and likely fraudulent."

When the video was released several Tesla fans and blogs questioned whether the car was really under the influence of FSD or if the test was tampered with, sparking copycat tests, including some attempts to test the software with real children.

The Dawn Project has said the test was performed by a professional test driver under affidavit. But, it was not conducted with the oversight of a US regulator — meaning it was not subject to any testing standards.

In a lengthy response to the cease and desist letter, O'Dowd said he is not backing down and took aim at Musk, who he dubbed a "crybaby" and accused of launching a "troll army" against him.

"I dare you to come out and defend this technology," O'Dowd said in response to Tesla's letter. "Tesla Full Self-Driving software has no future. It is the most incompetently designed, implemented, and tested commercial software I have ever seen."

The Tech CEO — who provides embedded safety and security systems to several automakers, including Ford — also mocked Elon Musk on Twitter.

—Dan O'Dowd (@RealDanODowd) August 25, 2022

O'Dowd has been outspoken in his criticism of FSD in the past and his latest ad is one of several that The Dawn Project has posted, criticizing the service. He launched The Dawn Project last year to ban what he describes as unsafe software from safety systems. Since then, the organization has been actively testing Tesla's software.

The latest campaign, which is funded by O'Dowd, is calling for Congress to shut the Tesla program down. The CEO previously attempted to run for Senate on a platform based solely on banning Tesla FSD.

Tesla's FSD has sparked controversy in the past. Last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles filed a complaint against the electric-car maker, alleging it has used "untrue or misleading" statement in advertising its driver assistance programs.

Though FSD claims to be fully self-driving, in reality it operates as an optional add-on that enables Teslas to automatically change lanes, enter and exit highways, recognize stop signs and traffic lights, and park. The software is still in a beta testing mode and requires a licensed driver to monitor it at all times.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Future Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tesla Fsd
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?

This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

595K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy