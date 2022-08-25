Read full article on original website
Related
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Hector Bellerin completes return to Barcelona on free transfer
Barcelona have completed the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal on a free transfer.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Sergino Dest joins AC Milan on loan from Barcelona
Sergino Dest has joined AC Milan on a season-long loan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Martin Braithwaite terminates Barcelona contract
Martin Braithwaite has left Barcelona to join Espanyol.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his return to the Premier League after signing for Chelsea on deadline day.
Juventus complete initial loan signing of Leandro Paredes from PSG
Juventus have announced the signing of Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSG confirm signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli
PSG have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.
Laywin Kurzawa completes loan move from PSG to Fulham
Layvin Kurzawa has completed his move from PSG to Fulham.
Man City confirm signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund
Manuel Akanji has joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund.
Bayer Leverkusen deny interest in Inter left-back Robin Gosens
Bayer Leverkusen have denied making an offer for Inter left-back Robin Gosens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's leaked player ratings for FIFA 23.
Antonio Conte claims Premier League officials need to learn how to use VAR
Antonio Conte has hit out at the VAR officials for prompting a Tottenham penalty to be overturned in 1-1 draw against West Ham.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Paris Saint-Germain confirm signing of Carlos Soler on five-year contract
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler on a five-year contract.
UEFA・
Barcelona eyeing LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo among Sergino Dest replacements
FC Barcelona are one of a number of European clubs showing serious interest in LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo, 90min sources confirm.
MLS・
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Bayern Munich director reflects on interest in Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic reflects on the club's interest in Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Kane.
90min
805
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0