Read full article on original website
Related
mykdkd.com
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, 08/27/2022 at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28 year old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident of that location.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Man on 24 Hour Hold Pending Charges of Murder 1st Degree
Ryan Alexander, 27 of Clinton, Missouri was booked into the Henry County Detention Center Saturday Night, August 28th for 24 hour hold pending charges of murder first degree. Radford Media will continue to follow this story as more details become available.
mykdkd.com
Clinton High School Selects New Head Dance Coach
Clinton High School is proud to announce it has selected Andrea Robinson as the next Crimson Girls Dance Coach. Beginning at the age of three, Andrea has had a passion for dance. She began competitive dance at age eight, and has traveled all over the United States for national competitions. She was a member of the Warrensburg High School dance team and went on to become a Mulekicker at UCM, before transferring to Missouri State University for dance.
mykdkd.com
Heartland Community Theatre’s Monthly Movie Matinee
Heartland Community Theatre is pleased to announce this month’s 4th Sunday monthly movie matinee, is a “Saddle-Up Sunday” event. Please come join us this Sunday, August 28th, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m., for this unique opportunity!!. Our feature presentation is “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch”, which was...
Comments / 0