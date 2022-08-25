Clinton High School is proud to announce it has selected Andrea Robinson as the next Crimson Girls Dance Coach. Beginning at the age of three, Andrea has had a passion for dance. She began competitive dance at age eight, and has traveled all over the United States for national competitions. She was a member of the Warrensburg High School dance team and went on to become a Mulekicker at UCM, before transferring to Missouri State University for dance.

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO