‘Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show’ added to Broadway in Wichita series

A stage musical featuring “Bluey,” the Australian cartoon series that’s a hit on Disney Junior and Disney+, is headed for Wichita’s Century II just before Christmas.

“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” will be at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.

It’s a season add-on for the Broadway in Wichita series, presented by the American Theatre Guild. Season ticket members will receive priority seating. The rest of the season includes “Legally Blonde,” “Anastasia,” “Dear Evan Hanson” and “Hamilton,” as well as another add-on, an ABBA tribute concert Dec. 29.

Individual tickets will go on sale later in the year.

The musical is a new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy-winning series, written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm with new music by the show’s composer, Joff Bush, and features puppets telling the story of Blue and Bingo pulling dad off his bean bag for a day of fun and games.

“We continue to be amazed by the reaction this first national tour of ‘Bluey’s Big Play’ is getting from markets across the country,” marketing representative Craig Boleman said in a statement. “Family audiences from coast-to-coast, and all points in between, can’t wait for this show.”