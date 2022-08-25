ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

US announces $35 million boost for Wake County's bus transit project

By Matt Talhelm, WRAL reporter, Maggie Brown, WRAL multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Virginia’s backdoor gas car ban

California’s 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars will also apply in Virginia unless the General Assembly intervenes, the Virginia Mercury reports. What’s happening: State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 aligning Virginia’s emissions standards with California’s as part of a clean-energy push. That...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Raleigh

Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course

The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
DURHAM, NC
Axios

GRTC ridership surpasses pre-pandemic levels

GRTC’s ridership has eclipsed pre-pandemic levels, bucking a nationwide trend that has left most major transit systems hurting for passengers. Why it matters: State and federal funding for the bus system is driven in part by ridership, setting GRTC up for a positive feedback loop of more money, more service and more customers, Richard Hankins, a spokesman for the advocacy group RVA Rapid Transit, tells Axios.
RICHMOND, VA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy