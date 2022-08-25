ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. receiving almost $24M for crime victim services

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana received nearly $24 million from the Department of Justice for crime victim services and compensation. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. said the state received $23,554,389 to enhance crime victim services and compensation payments to those eligible. Funds are to go to local community-based organizations that provide services directly to crime victims.
La. Sec. of State urges Louisianans to check voter registration status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State is telling voters to check their registration status while informing them that the Registrar Voters officers nor Clerks of Court conduct door-to-door canvass to update registration. State Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said independent third-party groups conduct their own...
State receives disaster aid to fund highway infrastructure repairs

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Millions in disaster aid is headed to the state for highway infrastructure repairs after Hurricanes Laura and Ida. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Friday announcement of funds totaling $18,743,619 comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Cassidy shared the following funding breakdown:. Grant Awarded| Recipient/Agency. $1,400,845U.S....
Sen. Cassidy visits LSU to talk about Louisiana’s energy plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — United States Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La) visited LSU to tour the Petroleum Engineering Research, Training and Testing (PERTT) Laboratory to discuss Louisiana’s future energy plans. The laboratory is an industrial facility with full-scale equipment used for research and to train future petroleum...
US Dept. of Education awards LDOE $5.8M for student learning projects

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) will be receiving federal funding for two projects aiming to improve student learning. The U.S. Department of Education announced 10 recipients receiving funding under the Competitive Grants for State Assessments totaling over $29 million Friday. LDOE will be receiving $2,943,173...
Woman denied abortion calls on legislature to clarify law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman and her attorneys are calling on the state legislature to hold a special session to clarify the abortion trigger laws. Nancy Davis’ doctors denied her an abortion despite her baby’s condition falling under the exemptions in the abortion ban.
Sunshine Bridge reopens after discovered crack forced closure

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the Sunshine Bridge has opened in both directions. The sheriff’s office says that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) completed its work on the bridge. On Aug. 18, a crack was discovered in the bridge during a routine inspection. DOTD closed the bridge out of an abundance of caution. The bridge was supposed to be closed through the weekend.
