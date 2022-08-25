Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 Sioux Falls Marathon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail this Sunday, Aug. 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. The start times for each race are as follows: Full Marathon – 6:30 a.m. -- Half Marathon – 7 a.m-- 10K – 7:10 a.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Runners across the country gather for Sioux Falls Marathon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Racers are crossing the finish line today, for a good cause. The annual Sioux Falls Marathon is a way to bring people together to reach different goals whether it be a 5K, half marathon or full marathon. Many participants have raced before but some...
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
School board welcomes new elementary principal
SIBLEY—Discussion focused on details for the new year during the Sibley-Ocheyedan school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 15. All of the administrators expressed their excitement at having the staff and students return once again. “One of the mantras that I’m going to promote all year is that through these...
KELOLAND TV
‘I have worked very hard to change my life’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman who has faced addiction is now using her experience and messaging to help others. “It was one thing after the other and my life was absolutely falling apart. I lost jobs, my relationships were just falling apart… my life was just.. a mess,” Spanton said.
dakotanewsnow.com
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-28-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep and college football season is starting to ramp up and so too is our weekly Gridiron Greatness highlight video. Despite the fact that Division One and Two colleges, along with our area Minnesota prep teams, have yet to kickoff, we ran 21 games over our Dakota News Now Airwaves last week. Click on the video viewer above to watch some of the best sights, sounds and moments!
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society residents visit Veterans’ Memorial Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Independent living residents from Good Samaritan Society - Prairie Creek had a special day on Thursday. More than a dozen seniors made their way to Veterans’ Memorial Park in Sioux Falls. Staff said it was extra special as many of them have family members currently serving or that has served.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 1 injured in weekend assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 2 a.m. outside of Billy Frogs Bar & Grill on South Marion Road. The call first came in as a hit-and-run.
dakotanewsnow.com
A Homestead Brew offers field-to-pint experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting on the same land their great-grandfather built his homestead on, A Homestead Brew is a family-owned hop farm and brewery. It’s located just south of Valley Springs. The owners pride themselves on being away from all the traffic in the Sioux Falls metro area where visitors can enjoy the country views and explore new beer flavors.
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:45: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a special Saturday night of high school football as Harrisburg takes on Sioux Falls Jefferson, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
West Central blanks Custer
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Central Trojans, ranked second in 11A, scored 36 first quarter points against visiting Custer and never looked back, winning the first game for each team 43-0 on Saturday afternoon in Hartford in high school football action. Click on the video viewer for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are some new contenders for the 11AAA State Football Championship if the first week’s action is any indicator. The Jefferson Cavaliers put their hat in the mix with an impressive showing against the reigning champion Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday night, opening up a 37-point lead and never looking back in a 43-13 rout at Howard Wood Field.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Meteorological fall starts next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re ready for summer to come to a close, there’s a way you can get to that a little early. August ends in less than one week, which means fall is right around the corner…in one regard, at least. If...
dakotanewsnow.com
USD wraps up Coyote Invitational with five set win over Missouri
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got a match-high 22 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke while Brooklyn Schram had 46 assists and 21 digs in a 3-2 victory over Missouri Sunday on day three of the Coyote Invitational. Scores went 25-15, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, 15-13. The Coyotes improved to 2-1 on the season while Missouri fell to 1-2. With the win, South Dakota had Juhnke and Schram selected to the all-tournament team. Juhnke averaged 4.64 kills on the weekend, while Schram averaged 9.36 assists and 3.55 digs.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate early morning assault; Fatal ATV crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Family left confused after young daughter’s headstone is vandalized
IHLEN, M.N. (KELO) – A Minnesota mother is looking for answers after the headstone of her young daughter was vandalized. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have little information about the incident. Jodie Olsen laid her 7-year-old daughter to rest in the Ihlen, Minnesota, cemetery eight years...
Comments / 0