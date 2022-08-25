ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on E Water Street @ Robbins in downtown Toms River. We do not have any additional information available as this is a breaking story. If additional details become available we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

SURF CITY: PAST FIRE CHIEF EMIL TUM SUDEN PASSES AWAY

It is with great sadness that we regretfully announce the passing of Past Chief Emil Tum Suden, who’s dedicated service spanned 60 years with our Fire Company, along with over 20 years as our Fire Chief. The loss of this “father figure” to our organization is indescribable. The Chief was still actively responding to fire calls up until his recent illness a few weeks ago.
SURF CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Head Injury
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN GATE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – CAR INTO POLE

Emergency personnel are responding to Ocean Gate Drive and West Chelsea for a report of a car striking a pole. We have no report on injuries at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
OCEAN GATE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

FARMINGDALE: VEHICLE VS POLE

Farmingdale: A motor vehicle crash this morning closed a portion of Squankum Road for most of the day today. An suv crashed into a telephone pole and snapped it at the base. Work crews were on scene repairing the damage. Squankum Road was closed from Birdsall Road to Belmar Boulevard. Unknown on injuries.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCPO CELEBRATES “JIMMY” ON NATIONAL DOG DAY

Happy National Dog Day to OCPO’s very own Jimmy!. Jimmy, who has been with OCPO since 2020, works with our Victim Witness Advocates in the effort to emotionally support victims of crime. Happy National Dog Day to Jimmy, all of our law enforcement K9’s and to all the unemployed dogs everywhere!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT

The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy