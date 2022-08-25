Read full article on original website
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on E Water Street @ Robbins in downtown Toms River. We do not have any additional information available as this is a breaking story. If additional details become available we will update our page.
wrnjradio.com
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m.
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
SURF CITY: PAST FIRE CHIEF EMIL TUM SUDEN PASSES AWAY
It is with great sadness that we regretfully announce the passing of Past Chief Emil Tum Suden, who’s dedicated service spanned 60 years with our Fire Company, along with over 20 years as our Fire Chief. The loss of this “father figure” to our organization is indescribable. The Chief was still actively responding to fire calls up until his recent illness a few weeks ago.
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
Driver dies when vehicle strikes dump truck on I-195, police say
A driver was killed early Saturday morning when his vehicle collided with a dump truck on Interstate 195 in Mercer County, the New Jersey State Police said. Torrey Flim, 23, of Hamilton, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, at 12:10 a.m. near mile marker 0.2 in Hamilton, spokesperson Trooper Brandi Slota said.
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN GATE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – CAR INTO POLE
Emergency personnel are responding to Ocean Gate Drive and West Chelsea for a report of a car striking a pole. We have no report on injuries at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE
***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting
A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River shopping center.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DOWNED WIRES – TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Avoid the area of Whitesville and Cox Cro Roads due to downed wires. Please stay alert and drive safely.
ocscanner.news
FARMINGDALE: VEHICLE VS POLE
Farmingdale: A motor vehicle crash this morning closed a portion of Squankum Road for most of the day today. An suv crashed into a telephone pole and snapped it at the base. Work crews were on scene repairing the damage. Squankum Road was closed from Birdsall Road to Belmar Boulevard. Unknown on injuries.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO CELEBRATES “JIMMY” ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
Happy National Dog Day to OCPO’s very own Jimmy!. Jimmy, who has been with OCPO since 2020, works with our Victim Witness Advocates in the effort to emotionally support victims of crime. Happy National Dog Day to Jimmy, all of our law enforcement K9’s and to all the unemployed dogs everywhere!
ocscanner.news
MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT
The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
Multiple people injured from ride malfunction at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ
Multiple people were injured by a malfunctioning ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson on Thursday. Emergency responders rushed to the park around 7:30 p.m.
