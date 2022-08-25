***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO