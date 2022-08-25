Read full article on original website
Buford wins home opener against North Carolina’s Mallard Creek
After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.
PHOTOS: East Lincoln overwhelms Forestview to move to 2-0
DENVER – The wet weather leading up to the East Lincoln-Forestview game Friday night didn't but a damper on the home Mustangs' performance in their 53-0 win. East (2-0) put up 26 first-quarter points, scoring via a pass, rush and punt return. Quarterback Tyler Mizzell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, including from 40 yards out. The Mustangs' defense contributed to the scoring via a Parker Davis interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Duke's Mayo Bowl reveals disturbing new mascot
Duke’s Mayo Bowl has come out with a mascot. The bowl game in Charlotte, known most recently for its mayonnaise bucket poured over the winning coach, calls the mascot Tubby, which came after fan suggestions and a vote. The features of Tubby show off some notably bushy eyebrows, with yellow pants and red shoes.
UNC hits the court for NIL exhibition game
Carolina was back on Roy Williams Court for the Blue White game, courtesy of Name, Image and Likeness.
The Making of Carolina Cowboys, N.C.’s Pro Bull Riding Team
A crowd gathers around a robust, russet creature named Dang It. As of July, Dang It had made a good career for himself since his professional debut in 2017, with 41 events under his clipped horns. Riding Dang It or any of his colleagues can be hazardous to your health, as his co-owner knows better than just about anyone alive. But today, in a rural community outside Lexington, Dang It stands solidly on his hooves, placid and agreeable, within a steel pipe enclosure erected in an unusual setting: the parking lot at Richard Childress Racing Museum.
College football scores, schedule, games today: Charlotte vs. FAU continues Week 0 action
The 2022 college football season has finally arrived ... sort of. With 22 of the 131 FBS teams in action, Week 0 brings several games that will give fans a primer of what's in store for the months to come. While there are no teams from the AP Top 25 taking the field Saturday, there are a few compelling storylines that will be part of the slate.
HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday
Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
Matt Araiza won’t play Friday following rape allegations
Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to News 4.
Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney to have jersey retired
Jadeveon Clowney, a two-time first-team All-American and All-SEC selection and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will have his jersey retired in ceremonies at halftime of South Carolina’s Sept. 3 game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Georgia State. “We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock...
Hot temperatures start off week with chances for afternoon showers, storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a hot start to the workweek with more chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoons. Monday: Hot and humid, isolated storms. Tuesday: Hot, PM scattered showers and storms. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and steamy. This week, a few pop-up showers and...
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Aug. 22
MOORESVILLE – Betty Ann Denton, 90, of Mooresville died Aug. 21, 2022. She was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Ellerbe to the late Haywood and Etta Smith Parker. She taught English until her retirement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Iredell County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20. Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A. Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A. Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A. El Primo,...
Must-See Chevy pickup with three engines roars into Charlotte AutoFair Sept. 8-10
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Jim Noble’s 1954 Chevrolet street rod and its one-of-a-kind “W-18″ powerplant will remind showgoers that there’s no substitute for cubic inches when the certifiably insane pickup makes its Carolinas debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair. “Dubya,” as...
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Aug. 22
IRON STATION – Loren Lipford “Lorie” Smith, 66, of Iron Station died Aug. 15, 2022. She was born July 16, 1956, in Cumberland County to the late Basil Lipford and Charlotte Lipford. Lorie worked at IBM until she started her own trucking business, Little L’s Dump Truck...
Driver shortages leading to bus delays and changes at school districts in the Carolinas
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — There’s a shortage of school bus drivers in many areas across the country, and now at least two local school districts are adjusting their plans for bus routes due to not having enough staff. An email sent this week to Lake Norman High School...
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
Charlotte man who went missing near Tuckaseegee Road found unharmed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who went missing from a home near Tuckaseegee Road has been found unharmed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen […]
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
