Lincolnton, NC

Buford wins home opener against North Carolina’s Mallard Creek

After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.
PHOTOS: East Lincoln overwhelms Forestview to move to 2-0

DENVER – The wet weather leading up to the East Lincoln-Forestview game Friday night didn't but a damper on the home Mustangs' performance in their 53-0 win. East (2-0) put up 26 first-quarter points, scoring via a pass, rush and punt return. Quarterback Tyler Mizzell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, including from 40 yards out. The Mustangs' defense contributed to the scoring via a Parker Davis interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Duke's Mayo Bowl reveals disturbing new mascot

Duke’s Mayo Bowl has come out with a mascot. The bowl game in Charlotte, known most recently for its mayonnaise bucket poured over the winning coach, calls the mascot Tubby, which came after fan suggestions and a vote. The features of Tubby show off some notably bushy eyebrows, with yellow pants and red shoes.
The Making of Carolina Cowboys, N.C.’s Pro Bull Riding Team

A crowd gathers around a robust, russet creature named Dang It. As of July, Dang It had made a good career for himself since his professional debut in 2017, with 41 events under his clipped horns. Riding Dang It or any of his colleagues can be hazardous to your health, as his co-owner knows better than just about anyone alive. But today, in a rural community outside Lexington, Dang It stands solidly on his hooves, placid and agreeable, within a steel pipe enclosure erected in an unusual setting: the parking lot at Richard Childress Racing Museum.
HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday

Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney to have jersey retired

Jadeveon Clowney, a two-time first-team All-American and All-SEC selection and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will have his jersey retired in ceremonies at halftime of South Carolina’s Sept. 3 game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Georgia State. “We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock...
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Aug. 22

MOORESVILLE – Betty Ann Denton, 90, of Mooresville died Aug. 21, 2022. She was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Ellerbe to the late Haywood and Etta Smith Parker. She taught English until her retirement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Iredell County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20. Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A. Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A. Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A. El Primo,...
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Aug. 22

IRON STATION – Loren Lipford “Lorie” Smith, 66, of Iron Station died Aug. 15, 2022. She was born July 16, 1956, in Cumberland County to the late Basil Lipford and Charlotte Lipford. Lorie worked at IBM until she started her own trucking business, Little L’s Dump Truck...
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
