Saint Petersburg, FL

InsideHook

How the Oakland Athletics Became the Sorriest Franchise in Professional Sports

The only thing more depressing than striking out on a called third strike to end a baseball game is being ejected immediately after. That’s how one day ended for Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown earlier this summer, when, after home plate umpire Nic Lentz rung him up on a pitch outside of the zone, Brown unleashed a barrage of…interesting instructions. On an irate march back to the dugout, Brown screamed at Lentz: “FUCK YOUR DAD AND FUCK YOUR MOM.”
OAKLAND, CA
InsideHook

After a Breakout Year, American Tommy Paul Is Ready for the US Open Spotlight

A couple of weeks ago in the first set of his second-round match in Montreal, Tommy Paul raised his fist while Carlos Alcaraz slid to the ground. In front of a healthy crowd at the National Bank Open, the American held serve at deuce and outlasted the fourth-ranked player in the world with an acrobatic volley around the net, swapping forehands and backhands with implausible agility. Though just one point, the dexterous exchange quickly proved Paul wasn’t going to fold against the favorite from Spain. “It was just electric from the beginning. We played some really good points right out the gate,” Paul tells InsideHook. “When I play a higher-level player, I raise my level to theirs, and I can play at just about any level of tennis.”
TENNIS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

