A couple of weeks ago in the first set of his second-round match in Montreal, Tommy Paul raised his fist while Carlos Alcaraz slid to the ground. In front of a healthy crowd at the National Bank Open, the American held serve at deuce and outlasted the fourth-ranked player in the world with an acrobatic volley around the net, swapping forehands and backhands with implausible agility. Though just one point, the dexterous exchange quickly proved Paul wasn’t going to fold against the favorite from Spain. “It was just electric from the beginning. We played some really good points right out the gate,” Paul tells InsideHook. “When I play a higher-level player, I raise my level to theirs, and I can play at just about any level of tennis.”

TENNIS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO