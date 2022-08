If you are an off-campus or commuter student, Off-Campus Student Life Office cordially invites to join us for our ODU Off-Campus Student Luncheon & Social on Saturday, August 27 from 11am-1pm in the North Cafeteria of Webb University Center. The informal event will include a catered welcome lunch for all attendees, neighborhood and renter resources from the City of Norfolk Division of Neighborhood Engagement, parking and transportation information for commuter students, and the opportunity to connect with faculty, administrators, and other off-campus students to kick off the new academic year. Let's make it a great year, Monarchs! Whether you walk from Lambert's Point or commute from Chesapeake, Off-Campus Student Life is your hub for resources, information, and connection to ODU!

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO