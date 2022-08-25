Read full article on original website
How To Unbreak the News
A few years ago, host Amanda Ripley started noticing that her normal news diet left her feeling depleted and depressed. She tried mixing up her news habits, even avoiding it for awhile, but nothing helped. It felt like a shameful secret. Shouldn’t journalists love consuming the news? She began to wonder, is it me … or is it the news itself? On this episode of How To!, the first of two parts, we’ll hear from several of our listeners who feel the same way. We’ll also talk with Nicole Lewis, senior editor of jurisprudence at Slate and a longtime reporter on the criminal justice beat, and David Bornstein, co-founder and CEO of the Solutions Journalism Network as well as a former contributor to the New York Times’ Fixes column. Together they’ll discuss how the news became so broken, and how we can put it back together again.
The Rings of Power
This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon spent a reported $715 million to make The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with a whopping $250 million going toward the rights to Tolkien’s fantasy trilogy of books. You can’t really blame them, then, for not splurging on the rights to Tolkien’s other books, many of which deal with the history of Middle Earth in greater depth. However, Tolkien loved nothing more than explaining himself, and the appendices of The Lord of the Rings provide plenty of fodder for the Prime prequel series.
Stephen King’s New Book Is the Best Kind of Page-Turner
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. I...
Don’t Read Lord of the Rings Before Watching Rings of Power. It’s Fine!
Every one of the millions of J.R.R. Tolkien fans across the world can likely recall that one moment when they began their fantastical literary journey to Middle-earth. Some might have plucked a well-loved copy of The Fellowship of the Ring from a dusty bookshelf. Some might have had The Lord of the Rings read to them before bed, passed on from generation to generation. Some might even have picked up the books in anticipation of Peter Jackson’s film adaptations. Perhaps some are just now picking them up as they await the debut of Amazon Prime Video’s long-awaited, very expensive new series The Rings of Power. My journey started in eighth grade with The Hobbit. That’s where it ended, too.
College-Aged Cougar
Danny Lavery welcomes Austin Channing Brown, a media producer and author of the New York Times bestseller I’m Still Here: black dignity in a world made for whiteness. Lavery and Channing Brown take on two letters. First, from someone in college wondering if they should date someone in high school. Another letter writer is wondering how to mend a friendship they didin’t realize they may have been neglecting. Plus, a listener update!
Encore: Who Weekly? Explains Bennifer 3.0
On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle have a short discussion of the recent beekeeper drama on TikTok. Then, they’re joined by Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, hosts of the Who Weekly? podcast, to discuss Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together. They talk about what it was like when the pair first got together in the early 2000s, and why it feels so exciting to see these two stars indulge again in their past romance, and how Bennifer 3.0 will play in a new era of social media gossip.
