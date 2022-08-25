Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
Police in Harrisburg say a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital early Sunday morning. According to police, the man was suffering from a non-life threatening wound. The man told officers he was in the downtown area, by North Court and Cranberry streets, when the shooting occurred. An investigation into...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
local21news.com
Fatal accident in Harrisburg, one death and multiple injuries
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police responded to a two vehicle accident on South Cameron and Shanois Streets. Officers say that they received the call at about 10:00PM on August 26 and upon arrival, located numerous victims suffering from various injuries. Included in the victims was an adult...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in the video are seen using fireworks...
WKRC
Police: Grandfather punches man with pants down in front of his granddaughter
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WKRC) - Police say a grandfather reportedly stopped a rape of a young girl by punching the suspect. Officers arrested Aaron Michael Cunagin on rape of a child less than 13 years of age, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure. Reports...
WGAL
Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrisburg Police Investigating Fatal Crash
HARRISBURG, PA – The Harrisburg Police Department is investigating a Friday night fatal crash that...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
ID Sought For Suspects In Deadly Shooting Of 28-Year-Old Reading Dad
Police in Reading are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects they believe are connected to a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old dad and injured another. Surveillance video released on Friday, Aug. 26 shows two masked men who were seen in the area just minutes before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
Shooting in Harrisburg Sends One to Hospital
HARRISBURG, PA – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Harrisburgh....
Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
Drive-by shooter who injured man had gun, switchblade, drugs at home: police
A man is in custody for a drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight Monday, York police said. Domminque D. Salisbury, 26, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. Police said the 30-year-old’s wound was non-life-threatening.
People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police
A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 283 in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused problems for the morning commute on Route 283 in Lancaster County on Friday. The multi-vehicle crash blocked one of the eastbound lanes of Route 283 at Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township. UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. Remember, you can...
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
Comments / 2