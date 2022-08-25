ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXWiK_0hV5nFOV00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.

The 16-time Grammy Award nominee was set to perform Wednesday, September 14 as part of the 102nd edition of the Tennessee Valley Fair . Organizers attributed the cancellation to unforeseen circumstances.

A press release said to stay tuned for an upcoming announcement on another artist who will perform as part of the concert series.

Here’s how the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will use funds from new parking, camping fees

Fans who have purchased tickets with cash or check will be able to receive a refund by visiting the Tennessee Valley Fair Office at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue or by calling the 865-215-1471. Those who purchased tickets with a credit card will receive an automatic refund on the card used to the purchase within 30 business days.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

The only authorized ticket providers for the event are Tennessee Valley Fair Ticket Office and tnvalleyfair.org, so anyone who purchased tickets through third parties should contact the seller for information about ticket refunds.

The Tennessee Valley Fair will take place Sept. 9-18 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center in Knoxville.

Concerts will be held eight of the ten nights, beginning Sept. 10 with a free show by the Tennessee Valley Fair Fiddlers’ Convention. Performers include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, country singer Clint Black and former Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

CreepyCon brings spooky and kooky to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to have some early Halloween fun, head on over to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for a ghoulishly great weekend. The 5th annual CreepyCon Halloween and Horror Convention is taking place from August 26-28. The event will feature live performances, vendors, and workshops and demonstrations. People are able to participate in a number of different competitions including the creepy costume contest, zombie beauty pageant, scream queen competition and more. Leading audience members through the weekend full of entertainment and horror as emcee is Kris Bell, host of The Kreature Korner podcast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/28 – 9/6/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Get this weeks Frugal Friday Deal – MagiQuest

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Catch this week’s Frugal Friday deal with MagiQuest. Experience the fun, adventure, and family-friendly attractions at MagiQuest with this special 2-for-1 deal. There are limited tickets available for the money saving deal so head over to the WATE 6 on your side Frugal...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

5th Annual CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention returns to the Scruffy City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of horror can celebrate their favorite time of year at the 5th Annual CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention this weekend. CreepyCon offers a full weekend of Halloween-themed fun including live entertainment, themed performances, special guests, competitions, interactive booths, art displays, photo opportunities, workshops, demonstrations and more. Guests can also compete for prizes in the annual Zombie Beauty Pageant, the Scream Queen Competition, the CreepyCon Costume Contest, and the Creepy Doll Competition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Knoxville, TN
Sports
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge

What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
KNOXVILLE, TN
travelnowsmart.com

Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg

One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mcknight
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Clint Black
Person
Bret Michaels
WATE

Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Look at the construction of the upcoming Sevierville Buc-ee’s

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the opening of the Buc-ee’s in Crossville, there’s still some excitement for the Buc-ee’s in Sevierville. A local drone photographer and videographer shared footage of the rest stop where the convenience store is being built. The photos and videos were captured...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Trey Evans, running a snack cart isn’t a hobby, it’s a full-time job. On Fourth of July weekend, Trey helped build Trey’s Snack Shack that he takes around Powell several days a week selling drinks and snacks. As far as the supply,...
POWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wate Com
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
utdailybeacon.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location

One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy