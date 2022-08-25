Read full article on original website
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs.
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Former Superior Police Sergeant Facing 11 New Charges From Fatal Crash
Former Superior police sergeant 42-year-old Gregory Swanson, of Solon Springs now is facing a total of 12 criminal charges, 8 of which are felonies. On the morning of July 15 the car that Swanson was driving struck a disabled vehicle in the right-hand lane of East Second Street in Superior. A 23-year-old man was in the back of the vehicle attempting to push it off the road, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Four days later the couple's 2-month-old son died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash.
Former Superior police officer now faces a dozen charges in off-duty crash that killed 2
A former 15-year veteran with the Superior Police Department is now facing a dozen charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a father and his infant son in an off-duty crash. Former Sgt. Greg Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs is charged with eight felony charges, according to an amended criminal...
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures 3 Juvenile Passengers; Driver Charged With OWI Causing Injury
BURNETT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in Burnett County has led to new criminal OWI charges for Ruben Juarez after his vehicle crashed injuring 3 juvenile passengers. According to the criminal complaint, Juarez stated multiple times that he had a weapon on his person, at one point allegedly stating that he had a gun in his pocket. Juarez also told a Deputy to “just keep your gun out” and stated multiple times that he was “going to prison.”
Grantsburg Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying Person Of Interest
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Grantsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos provided. Grantsburg Police Department says that this person was involved in multiple thefts and criminal damage to property incidents in the Village of Grantsburg in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
Volunteers Honored
BARRON COUNTY -- On Monday, August 22, volunteers who helped the community through the COVID-19 pandemic were honored at the Barron County Health and Human Services board meeting. “During these very uncertain times, while most stayed home safe in their houses, without hesitation, you stepped out to do what you...
Severe threat increased for Sunday night, damaging winds & hail possible
TONIGHT: Similar to last night, the Northland has more chances of scattered showers and storms as a strong warm front moves closer to the area. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday night, but it has trimmed down to only include Duluth and areas south of the city including Carlton County and northwest Wisconsin. Main threats still being gusty winds and small hail. No tornado threat is expected. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side due to the warm front and cloud cover with lows only falling down to the upper 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph. More chances of storms are likely for Sunday especially by nightfall as the cold front moves through.
CONTENTIOUS VOTE: Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
In 1918, US Steel dug up nearly 200 Ojibwe graves. Now the Lake Superior tribe's sacred burial sites have been returned.
The strip of land known as Wisconsin Point juts out from the east side of Superior into Lake Superior. The sandbar spans more than 200 acres and stretches nearly 3 miles along the lake. A lighthouse at its western end marks the entry to the Superior port. Some 400 years...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Dragon boat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two of the boats crashed into each other. One of the races was coming to an end when a boat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another boat, ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show
How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
Nearly 50 teams compete in 2022 Dragon Boat Races
SUPERIOR —Participants and onlookers flocked to Barker's Island over the weekend to attend the 19th Lake Superior Dragon Boat Races and festivities on Aug. 26-27. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the races returned with a roar, drawing 49 teams of 22 people each to paddle a 450-meter course. Each team adds its own flair to the festivities with uniforms and team chants. The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior , along with this year's partner charity, 23rd Veteran.
