therecord-online.com
Steelers star and other veterans highlighting impact of closed primaries on those who served
HARRISBURG, PA – An effort by the Committee of Seventy to pass legislation that would open Pennsylvania’s primary elections to all registered voters is enlisting prominent veterans to highlight the disproportionate impact of closed primaries on former service members. About half of Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans are registered independents...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
wtae.com
Loan forgiveness plan applies to current and former students
PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh students preparing for the start of classes are also learning they could have their federal student loans forgiven while they are still on campus. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video above. "I know a lot of people that are working real...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
Mayor Ed Gainey hosting 'Community Cookouts' on the North Shore
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburghers can have lunch or dinner with Mayor Ed Gainey today. The mayor and the first lady are hosting two community cookouts on the North Shore. One of them will take place at Armstrong Field from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and then the other at Allegheny Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a DJ, free food, and time with other community members. You will have to RSVP in advance and you can do so at this link.
msn.com
Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins
Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
Biomanufacturing facility to bring medical innovation, hundreds of jobs to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by local and state leaders on Thursday to tout a major biomanufacturing company’s decision to open a facility in Pittsburgh. “It’s just one more way we’re doing what we really need to do to make sure we have the future we deserve,” Wolf said.
msn.com
Editorial: School mask guidance should be clear, consistent. PPS's is neither.
With a new academic year beginning, schools and school districts need to be firm and consistent about student mask rules. Dithering and flip-flopping with the CDC’s always-changing “community levels” will confuse students and their parents and ramp-up an already contentious issue. This week, the Pittsburgh Public School...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Washington Examiner
A chance meeting at the gas station
EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
Highland Park Super Playground reopens after renovations
The Highland Park Super Playground has reopened after the completion of renovations that took years to plan. The Department of Public Works hosted a celebration in honor of the return of the park, which has been closed since February. “From the moment we took the fence down yesterday, there’s been...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gun safety classes geared toward women filling up quickly in Westmoreland County
Protecting herself at home and on the road is important to Jan Owen of Greensburg. But so is being safe when she’s carrying her handgun, she said. “I’m here to learn when the situation is appropriate to take the gun from my purse and use it … when it’s important to use it, when it’s important to leave it sit and when it’s important to rely on the police,” she said.
msn.com
Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris after the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
sanatogapost.com
PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access
PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas. An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations.
beavercountyradio.com
AG Shapiro Announces Arrest of Drug Trafficker from Detroit, Seizes Firearms in Lawrence County
HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of two individuals, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Lawrence County. The six month investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations resulted in the arrest of Detroit native, Dennis Reid, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Basham. During the investigation, agents learned Reid was trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs across state lines from Detroit, Michigan to New Castle, Pennsylvania.
