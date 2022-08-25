ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

mmanews.com

James Krause Assures Critics That MMA Coaches Know Their Athletes

Glory MMA & Fitness head coach and former UFC fighter James Krause wants fans to understand why some coaches take a heated approach to cornering. Krause recently announced his career in fighting after a long tenure in the sport. He’s now turning his full attention to being a head coach for top UFC fighters such as Brandon Moreno and up-and-comers like flyweight Jeff Molina.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Doesn’t Even Have To Train To Fight Nate Diaz

Sean Strickland is very high on UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is working with Khamzat Chimaev in the lead-up to his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. Strickland was seen leading a training session with some of the biggest names in the UFC including Chimaev, Darren Till, and Chris Curtis. During the session, Strickland raved about how good Chimaev is and was in awe of how hard he goes during training. Now as the rising star Chimaev gets ready for the veteran Diaz, Strickland knows that Chimaev is levels above his scheduled opponent.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’

Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
UFC
The Independent

UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
UFC

