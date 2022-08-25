Read full article on original website
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
Boxing Scene
Lipinets: Ennis Is The Future Of Boxing; Fights With Crawford, Spence Would Be 50-50
Sergey Lipinets left the ring in April 2021 beyond impressed by Jaron Ennis. The former IBF junior welterweight champion knew he would face a fast, intelligent, strong opponent, but Ennis was even better than he realized. Philadelphia’s Ennis dropped Lipinets twice, once in the fourth round and again in the sixth, on his way to a sixth-round knockout.
mmanews.com
James Krause Assures Critics That MMA Coaches Know Their Athletes
Glory MMA & Fitness head coach and former UFC fighter James Krause wants fans to understand why some coaches take a heated approach to cornering. Krause recently announced his career in fighting after a long tenure in the sport. He’s now turning his full attention to being a head coach for top UFC fighters such as Brandon Moreno and up-and-comers like flyweight Jeff Molina.
CBS News
Modern-day MMA traces its roots back to Pittsburgh
MMA, and more recently, UFC have exploded in popularity in recent years. The uptick in mixed martial arts can partially trace its origins back to the Steel City thanks to two black-belt-wearing Pittsburghers.
Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Doesn’t Even Have To Train To Fight Nate Diaz
Sean Strickland is very high on UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is working with Khamzat Chimaev in the lead-up to his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. Strickland was seen leading a training session with some of the biggest names in the UFC including Chimaev, Darren Till, and Chris Curtis. During the session, Strickland raved about how good Chimaev is and was in awe of how hard he goes during training. Now as the rising star Chimaev gets ready for the veteran Diaz, Strickland knows that Chimaev is levels above his scheduled opponent.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central boys soccer depending on younger players to make big contributions this season
Bristol Central boys soccer ended their season last year after advancing to the second round of the state tournament, and while the year was looked upon as a success, the Rams now walks into the new year with a significantly different makeup. Last season, the team was led by a...
Video | John Dodson decimates Ryan Benoit in bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28
John Dodson had a bare-knuckle boxing debut to remember. Dodson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, went one-on-one with Ryan Benoit at BKFC 28. The action was held inside the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 27, 2022. Dodson was known for his punching power during...
MMAmania.com
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
Vitor Belfort set to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on October 15 in Sheffield, England
Vitor Belfort is stepping back inside the boxing ring and his dance partner will be Hasim Rahman Jr. During an event headlined by popular YouTuber KSI, the matchup was announced for DAZN X Series 002. The bout will be held in Sheffield, England on October 15. KSI’s Misfits Boxing will promote the event.
UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list
The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
MMAmania.com
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
