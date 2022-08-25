Read full article on original website
2 Men Killed in Plane Crash Identified
Osteen, FL - A flight instructor and passenger killed when their plane crashed into a wooded area in Osteen this week have been identified. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, of Tybee Island, Ga., and passenger Miguel Duarte, 34, of the Peruvian Air Force, were killed in the crash on Wednesday.
Halifax Health Nurse Accused of Rape at Hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A registered nurse anesthetist that worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona has been arrested and charged after allegedly locking up and raping a girl inside the building. 57 year-old Joel Gingery was charged with both sexual battery and false imprisonment for the incident. Things started when...
Palm Coast Man Arrested in Connection to Capitol Riots
PALM COAST, Fla. - 38 year-old Jonathan Rockholt has been arrested along with four other Floridians in connection to the Capitol riots on January 6th, 2021. Rockholt and the other four are accused of working together to assist in the push past law enforcement to breach the Capitol and try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Dionysius Nicols Convicted for First Degree Murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 20 year-old Dionysius Nicols was found guilty on Thursday for the murder of Randy Mueller in 2019. Nicols is accused of working with four others to kidnap and torture Mueller before later killing him. Mueller was 34 at the time of his death. He was found...
Rick Staly Denied Additional $700,000 in Funds by Flagler County Commission
BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly won’t be receiving the $700,000 funding for deputy pay raises that he requested from the County Commission. The decision was made Wednesday in a 3-2 decision that saw Chairman Joe Mullins, who was voted out of office on Tuesday, casting the deciding vote.
