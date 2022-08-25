PALM COAST, Fla. - 38 year-old Jonathan Rockholt has been arrested along with four other Floridians in connection to the Capitol riots on January 6th, 2021. Rockholt and the other four are accused of working together to assist in the push past law enforcement to breach the Capitol and try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

