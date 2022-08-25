ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osteen, FL

2 Men Killed in Plane Crash Identified

Osteen, FL - A flight instructor and passenger killed when their plane crashed into a wooded area in Osteen this week have been identified. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, of Tybee Island, Ga., and passenger Miguel Duarte, 34, of the Peruvian Air Force, were killed in the crash on Wednesday.
OSTEEN, FL
Halifax Health Nurse Accused of Rape at Hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A registered nurse anesthetist that worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona has been arrested and charged after allegedly locking up and raping a girl inside the building. 57 year-old Joel Gingery was charged with both sexual battery and false imprisonment for the incident. Things started when...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Palm Coast Man Arrested in Connection to Capitol Riots

PALM COAST, Fla. - 38 year-old Jonathan Rockholt has been arrested along with four other Floridians in connection to the Capitol riots on January 6th, 2021. Rockholt and the other four are accused of working together to assist in the push past law enforcement to breach the Capitol and try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PALM COAST, FL
Dionysius Nicols Convicted for First Degree Murder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 20 year-old Dionysius Nicols was found guilty on Thursday for the murder of Randy Mueller in 2019. Nicols is accused of working with four others to kidnap and torture Mueller before later killing him. Mueller was 34 at the time of his death. He was found...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Volusia County, FL

