Oklahoma City, OK

Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor

There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan

Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and […] The post ‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict

The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HEALTH
Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season

The Tennessee Volunteers have received a key boost on offense just in time for their season opener against Ball State next week. As noted by 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, wide receiver Bru McCoy will be eligible to feature for the Volunteers this season after his waiver was approved by the NCAA on Friday. After spending several […] The post Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot

A few days ago, Luka Doncic was trying to land the bottle flip challenge on his head. He didn’t find much success, though. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks superstar was up to his usual antics again. This time around, however, he nailed what turned out to be a mind-blowing full-court heave. Even the great Stephen […] The post WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason

The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
BOSTON, MA
RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed

The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors

Go ahead and book your seat on the Patrick Baldwin Jr. hype train. If the early impression he’s made on the Golden State Warriors proves a harbinger of the rookie’s career trajectory, it might be only a matter of time until Baldwin proves a draft-night steal. CJ Moore of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on […] The post ‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
James Wiseman update after Summer League return will excite Warriors fans

A lot will be riding for James Wiseman this coming season. Now entering his third year in the NBA, the highly touted big man has yet to really live up to his potential as the Dubs’ No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft. Things could be much different for him this coming year, […] The post James Wiseman update after Summer League return will excite Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nate Archibald death rumor gets debunked by NBA legend’s wife

NBA legend Nate Archibald is “alive and well” despite recent reports claiming that he has passed away at the age of 73. On Friday, rumors circulated online that Archibald has died amid his failing health. Sports columnist Peter Vecsey also believed the shocking and heartbreaking claims, noting that his “Harlem friends are saying Tiny Archibald died.” He then shared the NBA icon’s heart transplant years ago and other ailments as potential cause of death before sharing his tribute to his good friend.
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
‘Jaylen is very disrespected’: Tacko Fall gets brutally honest on Celtics star Jaylen Brown

Former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall doesn’t think Jaylen Brown gets the love he deserves–both from the Beantown faithful and NBA fans in general. Speaking with Scoop B. Robinson for Bovada, Fall opened up about his thoughts on his former teammate, who was previously rumored to be offered to the Brooklyn Nets as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade package. This is after a season when he helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals, even looking like their best player past Jayson Tatum at times.
BOSTON, MA
Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
