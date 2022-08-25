Multi-Vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Sawyer

SAWYER, ND ( KXNET ) — Four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 52 southeast of Sawyer early Thursday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8 a.m., and heavy fog at the time significantly reduced visibility for drivers, which they believe led to the crash.

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time and no specific details have been released about the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.