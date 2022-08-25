Two wanted after robbery discovered to be “inside job”, police say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an aggravated robbery case.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera spoke at the conference, which was held at the police department.

Update:

Edward Sanchez, Maxine Cortez (Weslaco Police Department)

At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Weslaco Police Department received a call of an aggravated robbery at a Stripes convenience store located at 725 S. Texas Blvd, Rivera said at the press conference.

Officers responded to the scene where they saw two people standing near a vehicle in an alley-way.

An officer made contact with 55-year-old Herminia Juanita Cortez and 57-year-old Ricardo Jaime Rodriguez, who were detained.

(Weslaco PD)

(Weslaco PD)

A second officer responded to information of two additional individuals walking down the block. The officer attempted to interdict them. The individuals were identified as Maxine Cortez and a juvenile.

The clerk of the convenience store, 37-year-old Edward Sanchez, came out and was “startled by the presence of the officer,” police said.

Officers initially made a determination based on surveillance footage that Herminia Cortez and Rodriguez committed an aggravated robbery of the store. They were seen wearing hoodies and masks and carrying dufflebags. They also requested the clerk assist them in removing a safe from the store “allegedly under threat.”

Further investigation revealed that the clerk who initially called 9-1-1 was allegedly part of the robbery, with police calling it a “set up.”

The suspects allegedly developed a story to steal from the convenience store, causing the charges against the suspects to change from aggravated robbery to theft.

Herminia Cortez and Ricardo Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property and engaging in organized crime. Cortez had an additional charge of failure to identify, and received a bond totaling $40,000. Rodriguez received a bond amount totaling $30,000.

The juvenile has been taken into custody, Rivera said.

Sanchez and Maxine Cortez remain wanted by Weslaco PD on charges of theft of property and engaging in organized crime. Maxine Cortez was previously convicted of murder in 1990, Hidalgo County Records show.

Weslaco PD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sanchez and Maxine Cortez, and urge anyone with information to contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956)-968-TIPS.

The case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.