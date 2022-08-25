Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Garrison man seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy 83
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 50-year-old Garrison man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 just south of Minot Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was headed north around 2 p.m., and for reasons unknown, the victim entered the median, struck the crossover, and rolled.
Serious injury crash reported near Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
KNOX News Radio
Garrison man seriously hurt in crash near Minot
A Garrison (ND) man was seriously injured when his vehicle crashed on U-S Highway 83 this (Tue) afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says at 2:00 PM, about four miles south of Minot, 50-year-old Scott Hamman was driving a pickup truck that entered the center median for unknown reasons… then struck a crossover, and overturned in the median… coming to rest on its wheels.
3 vehicle crash resulted in 1 dead
At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list
(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
Pretrial conference for Heather Hoffman
At her initial appearance, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond.
Name of Ward County man killed in train accident released
UPDATE 8/25 – 9:25 a.m.: The individual killed in the accident Wednesday morning has been identified as Terrance Ferdinand. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department also stated that the accident occurred on the Canadian Pacific Railway line and not at a crossing. FOXHOLM, ND (KXNET) — A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed early Wednesday morning in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Trial dates set for Minot murder case, window left open for plea deal
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 25-year-old Minot woman charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child, but extended the deadline for a possible plea deal in the case. Heather Hoffman, who has been in custody since April...
KFYR-TV
Minot North school groundbreaking postponed so community can honor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday for the new high school on Minot’s north hill has been postponed so the community can pay tribute to Minot High alum and educator Dean Frantsvog. The 47-year-old Frantsvog died Saturday following a private, courageous battle with cancer.
KFYR-TV
Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Dean Frantsvog, a longtime supporter of Minot State University, educator, lawyer, and civic leader, died Saturday at the age of 47, following a private, courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed. Frantsvog received degrees from Minot State University and Hamline University School of Law. He...
KFYR-TV
World traveler speaks in Minot on time in Syrian prison
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A world traveler made it to the Magic City Wednesday to speak with Minot Women Connect about resiliency. From 2010-2019 Sam Goodwin said he traveled to all 193 of the United Nations’ sovereign countries. He added that in 2019 he was wrongfully detained on false charges of espionage in Syria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of a Tiger Playing Tug-of-War at North Dakota Zoo Makes Us Want to Visit
A zoo in Minot, North Dakota is making us want to book a trip solely to see the tigers. Well, we'd want to walk around the entire zoo because well, all the animals are great. But there's an interactive exhibit with the tigers that is unlike anything you've ever seen. Trust us, you'll want to go also!
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
Comments / 0