Sawyer, ND

KFYR-TV

Garrison man seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy 83

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 50-year-old Garrison man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 just south of Minot Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was headed north around 2 p.m., and for reasons unknown, the victim entered the median, struck the crossover, and rolled.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list

(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Underwood woman struck by lightning in car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
UNDERWOOD, ND
KX News

Name of Ward County man killed in train accident released

UPDATE 8/25 – 9:25 a.m.: The individual killed in the accident Wednesday morning has been identified as Terrance Ferdinand. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department also stated that the accident occurred on the Canadian Pacific Railway line and not at a crossing. FOXHOLM, ND (KXNET) — A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed early Wednesday morning in […]
KFYR-TV

Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Dean Frantsvog, a longtime supporter of Minot State University, educator, lawyer, and civic leader, died Saturday at the age of 47, following a private, courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed. Frantsvog received degrees from Minot State University and Hamline University School of Law. He...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

World traveler speaks in Minot on time in Syrian prison

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A world traveler made it to the Magic City Wednesday to speak with Minot Women Connect about resiliency. From 2010-2019 Sam Goodwin said he traveled to all 193 of the United Nations’ sovereign countries. He added that in 2019 he was wrongfully detained on false charges of espionage in Syria.
MINOT, ND
KX News

MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
MINOT, ND

